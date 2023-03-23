For the second year, the Victory for Veterans Charity Ride will take riders through Montgomery and Walker counties to benefit area veterans and first responders. On site registration is at 8 a.m. at Kingwood Harley-Davidson, located at 111 Northpines Drive. The ride is 141 miles long and includes a pit stop in New Waverly, lunch at City Hall Cafe in Huntsville, a visit to Drifters Ice House in Richards, and ends at Harley Davidson of The Woodlands.
Registration is $25 per rider and $5 for passengers. Participants can enter a 50/50 drawing and sign up online for the ride, which will be held on Saturday, April 1. The ride is sponsored by Victory For Veterans (VFV) and H.O.G. Chapter #1420. All motorcycle clubs and individuals are invited to ride for the cause, and any kind of motorbike is welcome.
Retired Col Mikel Burroughs, the CEO of VFV works with Harley Owners Groups (H.O.G.) and American Legion posts in different states to sponsor rides that benefit veterans and first responders. The charity ride is in its sixth year in both Denver, CO, and Boerne, TX. Rides were held in eight locations before the pandemic, and the event is slowly rebuilding its momentum.
VFV is a national non-profit organization established by Steve Durgin in 2016 that promotes holistic healing and peer to peer support for service members. The main objective of this fundraiser is to purchase hyperbaric oxygen chambers that provide therapy for PTSD and brain injuries. This therapy is currently available at the Chiropractic Clinic of Dr. Jeff Pruski in Huntsville, Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine in Conroe and the Houston Hyperbaric Oxygen Center in Conroe.
The therapy is one part of VFV’s mission to establish Life Readiness Centers by partnering with doctors in major cities to provide drug free solutions and wellness programs for veterans and first responders. Their program aims to provide toxicology testing, detox treatments and pulse electromagnetic field stimulation in addition to oxygen therapy.
VFV also offers an online support group for veterans, first responders and caregivers to connect and access mental health and well being sessions, free of charge. Presentations range from Reiki and faith healing to poetry and storytelling Saturday through Thursday nights, with an open forum discussion on Friday and Monday mornings called “Coffee Break”.
People from around the world are able to meet and share experiences via video chat or remain anonymous and simply listen to the conversation. The goal is to create a peer to peer support system for those who are looking for camaraderie and solace within a peer group that shares the same challenges.
Another imperative for VFV is honoring veterans on Memorial Day by placing flowers on graves at veterans’ cemeteries across the nation. Burroughs and his family have personally placed thousands of flowers at Fort Logan near his former home in Colorado. This program now covers a total of eight national cemeteries, including the Oregon Trail, Fort Sam Houston, Fort Bliss, Fort Custer, Mound City, the Central Texas National Cemetery and the Houston National Cemetery.
The long-term goal is to amass enough volunteers and donors to cover all 155 national cemeteries. Last year the program raised a total of $48k, with $18k in profit to fund their mission. Burroughs is actively seeking partnerships with other non-profits and area businesses to promote and expand VFV programs. Contributions to VFV can be made as a one time or monthly tax deductible donation on their website.
To register for the ride, sign up at https://www.victoryforveterans.org/ride. To learn more about the organization and donate to the cause, visit https://www.victoryforveterans.org/. To become an event sponsor, contact Col. Mikel Burroughs at mikelb@victoryforveterans.org.
