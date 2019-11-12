An intoxicated driver fleeing police hit another driver head on, leaving him in critical condition Tuesday morning in Huntsville.
Huntsville Police were called to the H-E-B parking lot, located in the 1600 block of 11th Street around 8 a.m., by a witness saying a man was physically hitting vehicles. As police arrived, the suspect in a Toyota Tundra drove away slowly towards Normal Park Drive, before accelerating and hitting the driver of a Mercury Sedan head on.
The victim was transported by helicopter to a Houston hospital, but is expected to survive. The suspect was arrested for intoxication assault, but his name has not been released at this time.
“We had to close down the road for several hours to investigate the scene and ensure safety,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “We still have work to do and we will be releasing more information soon.”
