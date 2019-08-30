Commander Terry Batson of Post 95 of the American Legion is proud to announce a change in rules as to veteran’s eligibility to join the American Legion. In the past a veteran had to be in service between these time frames to be eligible for membership in the Legion.
Gulf War/War on Terrorism
|August 2, 1990 to date of cessation
|Vietnam War
|February 28, 1961 - May 7, 1975
|Korean War
|June 25, 1950 - January 31, 1955
|WW II
|December 7, 1941 - December 31, 1946
|WW I
|April 6, 1917 - November 11,1918
As of July 30, 2019 President Donald J. Trump signed bill S. 504, the “Let Everyone Get Involved in Opportunities for National Service (LEGION) Act. If you have served federal active duty in the United States Armed Forces since December 7, 1941, and have been honorably discharged or are still serving - you are eligible for membership in The American Legion!
Commander Batson said that Post 95 welcomes applications for new membership.
For information please call 936 291-0129 for details:
