The column of June 21, on creeks and branches has generated some feedback on the subject. Dr. Thomas Cole called to correct me about the location of Whitehouse Branch. I mistakenly cited it as being east of town and it is actually to the west and was located near Dr. Cole’s ancestral home. Thank you for that note Dr. Cole.
Others have contacted me about their interest in local streams and their proper names. There is a serious interest in the names of streams for many reasons. People with these interests range from archaeologists and relic hunters to petrified wood experts, paleontologists, historians and entomologists.
Since this subject is basically about historical names let’s begin with the historians. Historical accounts often base the location of events on streams. In the archives at Swarthmore College there is a long series of letters written in the 1870s by Sarah Williams. She lived in lived in Grant’s Colony, just East of Huntsville and her letters refer to creeks. Correctly understanding these and other diaries often requires knowing the names of these landmarks as they are referred to.
Creeks in Huntsville have quite a few historical structures that have been missed by the blade and ball of progress. Creeks flood and gully so they have a natural repellant to scraping, building and planting. Just within Huntsville may be found the foundations of water-powered mills and a rock springhouse where milk and other products were kept cool by a pioneer. Archaeologists are interested in the locations of things like dumps and ghost towns. If there is any chance of ever figuring out the details of these historical relics then the name of the creek will be very helpful. Also for the future, if any preservation is to be done it will be necessary to describe the sites based on their correct name.
Scientific collections of plants, insects and other specimens also often list streams as a landmark. In our local University museum we preserve those old specimens and serve their data to modern researchers. By that I mean the plants and animals that were collected decades ago are preserved as a message to the future. We house many specimens from the 19th Century here at Sam Houston State Natural History Collections. We have many more from the 20th Century and we have reasonable expectations that they will all be a scientific and educational resource for a few hundred years more. We also seek to serve their data in modern databases. Often that means locating the latitude and longitude of their collection. The term for getting the coordinates of pre-GPS specimens is “Georeferencing”. Often the location is described in obsolete terms and we have to reconstruct/approximate the coordinates of the original site. Correct understanding of the stream names is sometimes the critical information.
Texas land surveys also rely heavily on water features to delineate boundaries. James Patton tells me that many of the deeds in the Walker County Courthouse contain the names of branches in their legalese. Texas surveys were originally done according to the “metes and bounds” system inherited from the Spanish land grant system. This meant that property lines were delineated legally using natural landmarks like trees, rocks and streams. Streams are noted in many of the field notes from early surveyors. Most of these early field notes are now available electronically from the Texas General Land Office. The pre-1835 notes are usually in Spanish and in elaborate cursive writing, but with a little work they can be deciphered.
Even fishing requires knowing the correct name of the stream. Granted, most catchers of fish are reluctant to tell you the exact location of their fishing hole, but when it comes time to register their catch in the record books of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, they will need to use the correct name. Texas keeps books on the largest fish of each species by absolute biggest and by water body. For example, the state game agency records that Alan Hunter landed the Harmon Creek record Bluegill on August 14, 2018 and it weighed 1.11 pounds. But he was about a pound short of matching the statewide record of 2.2 pounds from the Lampasas River.
Geologists also refer to streams frequently. E. T. Dumble’s 1918 book on The Geology of East Texas is a valuable resource for many different species of scientist 104 years later. It has one of the few published references to Penitentiary Branch. Dumble describes it as a branch of Harmon Creek. But beyond that Penitentiary Branch becomes confusing. I have talked to a few different people about it and I get an uneasy feeling that they are not all talking about the same thing. A quick search of the USGS records is even more disturbing because there is no Penitentiary Branch listed there.
In the United States, geographic names are codified by the U. S. Board on Geographic Names. That board is a part of the U. S. Geological Survey and further nestled within the Department of the Interior. The USGS is responsible for putting out the 7.5 minute topographic maps that delineate the contours of the land and label the features. They also maintain the official list of names. It currently lists 277 features in Walker County.
A brief look at the list reveals that not all of the little local creek branches are named. It is certain that the names used in old deed records or other documents use names that are not recognized by the USGS. It is also certain that several little branches even within the city limits do not have names now and never did.
Here in the walls of the Sam Houston State Natural History Collections, we have assembled quite a lot of the resources to help solve this problem. We have the paper maps and geographic databases that everyone instantaneously opens on their phone now, but we also have resources that have not been digitized. Our collection of oilfield maps is not and probably will never will be digitized; same with a series of timber company records. We house extensive records from Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and their former incarnation, the Texas Game Fish and Oyster Commission. We also have access to various specimen databases where scientists have listed the location of records for many years. In addition to the paper and electronic resources, we have numerous human resources; experts, scientists, historians, folklorists and others tend to gravitate to museums.
Over the last few weeks I have polled several of the people who are interested in creeks and creek related subjects. Well, it has probably been more like a year that I have been badgering people like James Patton about this creek and that branch. The consensus of the people whom I have talked to is marked with an enthusiasm for the idea of meeting regularly to discuss the subject. Granted there is a vein of reluctance. “What if other people start looking for X or Y” was a common response. This impetus toward secretiveness has usually yielded to an appeal to the common good. “Surely it would benefit everyone to have a map of all these features and a spreadsheet of their multiple names”. And...”Oh come on; Nobody except you would be interested in that and just think what you could learn from the other people”.
So with that the Huntsville Creekologists is born. It will be meeting on the second Thursday of every month at 7pm. That means the first meeting is this coming Thursday, July 14th. Meeting place will be in the conference room of the SHSU Natural Science and Art Research Center at 710 University Avenue, in the old Huntsville High School located across the street from the Mance Park Middle School. The goal will be to share and accumulate all the available knowledge about these features into a single refrence. For further information you may contact Dr. William Godwin at wbg004@shsu.edu or 936-556-2289.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.