The Interstate 45 northbound and southbound main lanes will be closed at alternating times the nights of Wednesday, May 3, and Thursday, May 4, for the placement of bridge beams at Farm to Market (FM) 1374, weather permitting.
Beginning at 8 p.m. each night, the northbound main lanes will be fully closed at FM 1374 for beam placement. Once the beams have been placed, the northbound main lanes will reopen, and the southbound main lanes will be fully closed for continued beam placement. Once these beams are in place, the Interstate 45 southbound main lanes are expected to reopen no later than 5 a.m. the following morning.
During the Interstate 45 northbound main lanes closure, all northbound traffic will exit at Exit 114 and stay on the frontage road. Traffic will be able to re-enter Interstate 45 again before State Highway 30. During the Interstate 45 southbound main lanes closure, all southbound traffic will exit at Exit 115 and stay on the frontage road. Traffic will be able to re-enter Interstate 45 again south of FM 1374.
Drivers should exercise caution and be prepared for delays. Changeable message signs will be placed to alert drivers of the closure. Detour signage and law enforcement officers will be utilized at intersections, entrance and exit ramps to help guide motorists through the closure. The speed limit is reduced to 60 MPH on Interstate 45 main lanes throughout the limits of the project and 40 MPH and 45 MPH on the frontage roads in the detour area.
This temporary closure is part of the $200 Million reconstruction of Interstate 45 that involves replacing the four-lane freeway with a six-lane freeway with concrete median in Walker County.
