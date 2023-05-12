The Interstate 45 northbound main lanes will be closed at FM 1374 in Huntsville the nights of Monday, May 15, and Wednesday, May 17, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following mornings, weather permitting. The Interstate 45 southbound main lanes will be closed at FM 1374 in Huntsville the night of Tuesday, May 16, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning. These closures are necessary for the pouring of the bridge decks at the future FM 1374 U-turn bridges.
During the Interstate 45 northbound main lanes closure, all northbound traffic will exit at EXIT 114 and stay on the frontage road. Traffic will be able to re-enter Interstate 45 again before SH 30. During the Interstate 45 southbound main lanes closure, all southbound traffic will exit at EXIT 115 and stay on the frontage road. Traffic will be able to re-enter Interstate 45 again south of FM 1374.
Drivers should exercise caution and be prepared for delays. Changeable message signs will be placed to alert drivers of the closure. Detour signage and law enforcement officers will be utilized at intersections, entrance and exit ramps to help guide motorists through the closure. The speed limit is reduced to 60 MPH on Interstate 45 main lanes throughout the limits of the project and 40 MPH and 45 MPH on the frontage roads in the detour area.
This temporary closure is part of the $200 Million reconstruction of Interstate 45 that involves replacing the four-lane freeway with a six-lane freeway with concrete median in Walker County.
