Molly Campbell has been a driving force in the Huntsville art scene at every stage of her evolution. She began her own self discovery in art before public schools offered art classes, and was one of the first people to earn a degree in dance at Sam Houston State University (SHSU). Now in her seventh decade as a student and teacher of art and movement, she is still creating opportunities to share her talents with the public.
“To be doing this at the age of 84, I have quite a collection of work to share,” said Campbell.
Over the course of her life, she has created works of art in every medium imaginable. She has mastered oils and pastels, watercolors and acrylics, quilting and fabric dyeing, and sculpture in bronze and ceramics. Her favorite subject is portraits and figures, primarily in paintings that depict her family. These works will be celebrated with the opening of Phoenix Rising: A Retrospective by Molly Campbell at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, at the Wynne Home Arts Center.
The name of the upcoming show came from a real life tragedy. Campbell’s home caught on fire a few years ago, and it has taken a lot of time and effort to clean, mat and reframe the work that survived. Fortunately for Campbell, her daughter Kathy Cook photographed the majority of her work before the fire. These photographs are on their way to be printed in a 70 page book that will soon be available to order online.
She and Kathy have also been collaborating on quilts for the last 30 years. From creating pieces for the 19th Street Quilt Stroll to co-creating a hand painted quilt square doll with moveable pieces for the International Quilt Festival in Houston, Campbell has infused her art into family heirlooms that will keep her memory alive for generations.
Growing up in a home instilled by faith through her mother “Micky”, Campbell’s first works of art came from sketching paper dolls with her sisters. She continued to study art on her own while attending school in Conroe and Huntsville. She began her college education at SHSU in 1957, studying dance, theater and art. She completed her undergraduate in speech and drama before earning a Master's in Dance in the early 60s.
She was part of the formation of SHSU’s Department of Modern Dance, headed by her mentor Mary Ella “Monty” Montague. This connection allowed Campbell to travel to New York University and study under Martha Graham for a summer as well as two months in professional dance at Colorado College.
For her Master's Thesis, Campbell created an abstract theater performance which she presented in the sanctuary of First Christian Church. Based on biblical motifs in the book of Job, she found inspiration from the playwright Archibald MacLeish and the play “J.B.” Her father built a temporary stage for the performance and Campbell choreographed the dances and designed the sets and costumes.
“I am the oldest living SHSU graduate with a Masters in Dance in the area. I grew with the program from the time it was under the Department of Physical Education. I then decided to become a teacher instead of a nurse or a secretary, which were the only fields of work that women were really allowed to enter at that time,” said Campbell.
Campbell says she has always landed where she needed to be. She met her husband Charlie at Huntsville High School and they were married after graduating from SHSU.
“One of the reasons I married Charlie was because he was a smooth dancer. We used to close out the dances when we were young. Now we just stand and sway. We knew each other for seven years before we married and we still believe that we chose the right person,” said Campbell.
They will celebrate their 62nd anniversary this fall. They have a son and daughter who have given them five grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. While raising Chuck and Kathy, Campbell taught at every level and in every institution in the area, including public schools, Texas Department of Corrections, SHSU, Carriage Inn and the local arts center.
After retiring in the late 90s, she has continued to teach, primarily at the Wynne Home. Beginning in the early years when it first opened to the public, she is still an active instructor. From basic drawing and watercolor to making postcards and batik Christmas stockings, she offers something new each season. She also contributes to the annual Empty Bowls fundraiser by sharing her skills in ceramics.
“Wynne Home is one of the best kept secrets in town, even though we are not trying to keep it a secret. I wish more people would come out and enjoy it. The artists who teach there are talented professionals, and I am pleased to be counted among them,” said Campbell.
She is also a Hatha Pilates instructor, which keeps her and her students in great shape, both physically and mentally. Starting with Huntsville Health Movement, she has attracted a loyal group who now meet twice per week at First Christian Church. This class is full of vibrant women who have done a great deal for arts and education in Huntsville. They have become a sisterhood of creative souls that simply refuse to act their age. They are spending their retirement years continuing to create and cultivate art.
“I moved to Huntsville in 1954,” said Campbell. “Looking back, I think it’s significant that I have been able to enjoy a life full of dance, theater and art here on a professional level.”
The Wynne Home Arts Center is located at 1428 11th Street. Open hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information about their events, follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/TheWynneHomeArtsandVisitorCenter.
