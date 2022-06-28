Professor of Primary Care and Clinical Medicine Thomas J. Mohr, MS, DO, FACOI, FAOGME, has been named the new dean of the Sam Houston State University College of Osteopathic Medicine(SHSU-COM), effective Sept. 15.
Dr. Mohr comes to SHSU-COM from the Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine (ICOM), where he serves as dean and chief academic officer and was instrumental in obtaining full accreditation this year. ICOM just celebrated its inaugural commencement with 100 percent placement of graduates into residency training programs.
He previously served as associate dean for Graduate Medical Education at the University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio, where he assisted in the development and accreditation of their new School of Osteopathic Medicine and launched multiple new residency programs with the assistance of grants awarded by the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board. In addition, his leadership experience includes service as interim and acting dean at Rocky Vista University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Parker, Colorado, and division chief for General Internal Medicine at Michigan State University.
“I am excited to have Dr. Mohr join us and help continue to grow the College of Osteopathic Medicine and move its faculty, staff, and students forward,” Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Michael T. Stephenson said. “I am confident Dr. Mohr’s significant experience and strategic outlook will be influential at the college and across Texas.”
Mohr is the founding director and designated institutional official (DIO) for the Mountain States Institute for Graduate Medical Education and Research, a nonprofit GME Consortium, and previously acted as the founding director and DIO for the Texas Institute for Graduate Medical Education and Research (TIGMER), during his time at Incarnate Word. He serves as a member of the Board of Deans for the American Association of Colleges of Osteopathic Physicians, and he is the immediate past president of the Assembly of Osteopathic Graduate Medical Educators. His licensure with the Texas Medical Board remains active and current, and he continues to care for patients as a board certified osteopathic internal medicine physician.
SHSU-COM seeks to prepare students for the degree of Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine (DO) with an emphasis toward primary care and rural practice, to develop culturally aware, diverse, and compassionate physicians, who follow osteopathic principles, that are prepared for residency, and will serve the people of Texas with professionalism and patient-centered care.
