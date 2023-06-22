Model A Fords take in the sights

The City of Huntsville Tourism Department greeted the Piney Wood Model A Ford Club last Thursday, June 16, as they began their 60th Annual Three Day Tour in Huntsville.
The Club’s president Troy Walling said the club works hard to include all ages and all family members.
“My granddaughter is 15 years old and she came along for the Huntsville trip,” said Walling. “The tour is planned for June when school is out and is one of the highlights of the year.”
Members who arrived for the tour represented 52 different cities and registered 94 Model A Fords.
“Due to the hot temperature some of the vehicle were affected but we had 72 vehicles sight seeing around Huntsville,” said Walling.
On Friday, members participated in self guided tours which included the Sam Houston Statue, Sam Houston Park, West Sandy Winery, Veterans Museum and the Gullo Car Museum in Montgomery, Texas.
Each night the members met at the Katy & E. Don Walker Education Building for dinner and talk about the sights of the day. A 20’s and 30’s era fashion show was the highlight for Friday night.
“On Saturday, the final night of the tour, we will give out awards in nine category,” said Walling. “Some of the categories are the youngest, oldest, who drove the furthest, and most dedicated. Two years ago, a 92 year old member drove from San Angelo (408 miles) to attend the tour. I’m excited to see who will win tonight.”
The fashion for the 20’s and 30’s saw women accessorized with inexpensive costume jewelry, gloves, silk scarves, and furs. Smaller hats were popular, such as berets, Greta Garbo-style slouch hats, or knit caps. Turbans topped fancier looks. Two-tone oxford shoes and strappy dress shoes with high, chunky heels were the shoes of choice. Men suits of the 1930s typically had high waists and slightly tapered, creased trousers with turned-up cuffs. Younger men preferred baggier trousers and longer jackets. Suits were darker blue, brown, or gray for cooler weather, with lighter tones for warm weather. Bold patterns included stripes, checks, and plaids.
Walling was very appreciative to everyone in Huntsville who extend courtesies to the club.
The club selects cities that are located east of Austin but generally in east Texas.
State Visitor Center Coordinator Jessica Lacy said the City Tourism division worked with the group throughout their stay.
“Our host hotels were Fairfield Inn and Holiday Inn. The registrants were given welcome bags from Visit Huntsville, Tx,” Lacy said. “There was an abundance of Huntsville information and the cars were seen all over town.”
Lacy said staff recieved lots of positive feedback from the group
Next year the tour will be in Nacogdoches, Texas. For more information on the club and planned activities contact Troy Walling, troy.39@sbcglobal.net.
