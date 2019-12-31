Ring in the new year – with healthy pets.
Dehart Veterinary Services, a mobile vet clinic, will be posted at Tractor Supply Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., providing low-cost vaccinations for pets. The clinic, which visits Huntsville the first Wednesday each month also offers spay and neuter services, but because of the holiday will only be providing shots.
“We are a mobile clinic that visits cities and towns throughout East Texas, from Tyler to Trinity to Huntsville, to ensure the pet population is healthy and cared for,” Dehart spokesman Zak Tooly said. “We visit all of these cities and see an overabundance of unwanted pets who are abandoned or wind up as roadkill. Our main objective is to fix as many animals as possible. If left unchecked, 15 animals who have not been fixed could result in thousands.”
Dehart was founded over five years ago, providing vaccinations as well as spay and neuter services, also provides heartworm tests, heartworm prevention, microchips, flea/tick products and nail trims. All of the services are low-cost, with some free services available.
“Vaccinations are very important, not only for the pets, but for people as well,” Tooly added. “Rabid animals can certainly hurt people and other animals. Additionally, feral cats cause a lot of issues with our bird population and environment, so it is important to get them fixed as well.”
Vaccinations for today will cost no more than $40, while spay and neuter services, which are normally offered, cost between $40 to $70. Although the clinic typically requires an appointment, the shot clinic allows walk-ins. The clinic will return to Huntsville for its full services Feb. 5.
To make an appointment, contact (903) 590-7722 or (903) 312-6422.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.