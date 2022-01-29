Officials from the Josey Scout Lodge recently announced that friends and scouts from Troop 114, Koen Dunbar and Billy Moak, recently achieved scouting’s highest rank of Eagle Scout.
Each scout striving to achieve the rank of Eagle Scout must complete a total of 21 Merit Badges, 13 of which are required Merit Badges for the rank. The scout will earn some of these 13 required badges as they advance through the ranks of Star and Life Scout. They must also take on leadership roles in their troop and plan, develop and execute a leadership project that benefits their church, non-profit organization or their community.
For his leadership project, Monk opted to build a series of camp chairs for the Lone Survivor Foundation with the help of his fellow scouts, his father and adult leaders. The chairs will be used at foundation’s camp in helping veterans reconnect and heal.
Dunbar’s project involved planning and erecting a reflective area in honor of first responders at the Huntsville Police Department building, with officer David Warner serving as his mentor throughout the project. Dunbar and 11 Scouts laid a paver walkway to the area and planted flowers along the path, while his dad helped build a bench with a memorial plaque.
Both Dunbar and Moak have memorable scouting experiences. One of Dunbar’s most memorable scouting experiences was attending a week-long course known as National Youth Leadership Training (NYLT). This program integrates the most modern leadership theories, along with the traditional strengths of the scouting experience. According to the Boy Scouts of America, NYLT participants are engaged in a unified approach to leadership that will give them the skill and confidence to lead well. Through a wide range of activities, games and adventures, participants will work and play together as they put into action the best that scouting has to offer.
Dunbar said this experience would have been very strict, but once he met the other members of his patrol and started the activities, they became a family, and he notes that he is still in contact with his fellow patrol members to this day.
Moak’s most memorable scouting experience was a trip to the Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico. He spent the entire time there enjoying the outdoors and saw several different sights, including some old carvings in the rock formations, sparking his pursuit into the field of archaeology.
Dunbar and Moak’s friendship started seven years ago, when Moak was invited to attend a troop meeting by another scout with Troop 114. He and Dunbar became friends through the many monthly campouts and both are members of the Huntsville High School Military Marching Band. The friendship grew not only through scouting, but also the many band activities they were involved with.
Now that both boys achieved the rank of Eagle Scout, Dunbar and Moak both said they would register as an Adult Leader and continue to work with the troop. Dunbar added that in the distant future, he would like to get his children involved in scouting.
Both Scouts will be completing their senior year this year and have plans for further education. Moak has been accepted to attend Texas A&M University, where he will be a member of the Corps of Cadets, the band and major in archaeology. Dunbar plans to attend Lonestar College to do the basics, as he figures out what he wants to major in and then transfer to Texas A&M University.
Both scouts plan to stay in contact with each other and plan to arrange an annual patrol trek with their scouting friends, where they can be outdoors and have fun with their friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.