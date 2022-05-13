On Tuesday, May 10, 2022, Walker County Sheriff’s Office responded to a missing juvenile who left the house some time during the night or early that morning. Angelica Shipman left a note stating that she would come back and telling family members not to worry.
Law enforcement believed that 13 year-old Shipman was in North Texas with an unknown person who had planned on picking her up on the night that she disappeared. In an effort to bring her home, multiple state agencies became involved in the investigation.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office spoke with students at Mance Park Middle School, where Shipman is a student. Officers also received information from others who came forward with information about the case.
Sgt. Tom Bean was able to confirm that the girl had been located and recovered around noon on Friday, though she had not yet returned home.
“The family is excited to have her coming home,” said Bean.
