A Palestine family needs help locating an elderly family member. Joy Edwards, 65, was last seen walking near her home in the 1800 block of South Sycamore in Palestine around 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 5.
According to Palestine Police Chief Mark Harcrow, a man encountered Edwards near FM 322 and she told him she needed a ride. The man dropped Edwards off at a gas station in Buffalo Wednesday night. Harcrow said the store’s surveillance cameras show that she was there, but they have no new leads as to where she went from there.
A Silver Alert has been issued for Edwards.
Edwards is 4’10” and weights 154 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair that was described as “short/bald hair in the front with a black ponytail in the back.”
She was last seen wearing an orange long sleeve shirt, black pants with flowers and white tennis shoes.
Officials have said on social media threads that she has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment and may be confused.
If you have any information on her whereabouts please contact the Palestine Police Department at 903-729-2254.
The Palestine Herald is a sister paper of the Huntsville Item.
