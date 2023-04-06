Trinity, TX (77320)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.