A national ministry will be moving closer to its roots, as Scott Atnip has been named as the new national executive director of the United Methodist Action Reach-out Mission by Youth nonprofit.
Atnip took over the position as of the new year and said he’s excited to be moving the national office from College Station to Huntsville.
“We have a pretty solid history in Huntsville, the ministry was founded in East Texas,” Atnip said.
The United Methodist Action Reach-out Mission by Youth group was founded in Athens in 1979 and has since grown to include three regional offices in Texas, as well as regional offices and camps in the Northeastern United States, mid-Atlantic states, Louisiana, Florida, Kentucky and Mississippi.
Atnip has been involved with the ministry since 2003 and has been on staff as the regional director since 2008, bringing ample experience and passion to his new role.
“U.M. ARMY is such an incredible ministry. Obviously, goal number one is to continue to grow and expand, I think this is a world of excitement that needs opportunities for young people to give back,” Atnip said.
Since its inception over 40 years-ago, the ministry has continued to expand its foot print, deploying 4,000 missionaries each summer before the onset of the pandemic, repairing the homes of about 2,000 low income, elderly and disabled home owners in need.
The youth groups will travel to local churches one to three hours from their home to partake in fellowship, while giving back to the communities they visit. Huntsville typically hosts a U.M. Army camp every summer.
The ministry’s host church identifies homeowners in need and the organization will set out to complete any necessary repairs at no cost to the individuals, including building wheel chair ramps, replacing siding, working on roofs and scraping and painting.
“My U.M. ARMY experience is typically my favorite week of the year,” Atnip said.
“It’s a chance to come together with other people who are excited about sharing God’s love through service. The bonds that I’ve built, the fun we were able to have, all while doing the Lord’s work that transforms lives is unlike most other things that happen in the course of my year, so it really is one of the things that we look forward to each year,” Atnip said, adding that the experience has become even more special to him as he’s been able to have his wife and daughter join him in the ministry.
Atnip has been apart of youth groups since he was 12 years-old, cultivating his love of service and noticing the positive effects that its had in his own life and faith.
“I’ve also seen the impacts that these youth groups can make on local communities. We’ve had a camp here in Huntsville that’s hosted so many of these trips and to be able to meet with the homeowners and see the impact it’s making on communities and in neighborhoods has been incredible,” he said.
“He has a heart for ministry and love for both youth missions and the homeowners the ministry supports. We know he will lead us with continued success as our participants learn what it means to be the hands and feet of Christ,” said Mark Vennerholm, U.M. ARMY national board president.
