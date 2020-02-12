Lauren Ezell, an award-winning PBS senior story editor, will visit Sam Houston State University as a featured guest for Priority One’s “Mingling with the Media” series.
The event, which is free and open to all students, faculty, staff, and the public, is set for Feb. 18 at 5 p.m. in Studio A of the Dan Rather Communications Building and will highlight Ezell’s impressive work history as well as providing advice to SHSU students for their future careers.
Ezell will be interviewed by Grant Wiedenfeld, assistant professor of Media and Culture, and Peter Roussel, the Phillip G. Warner endowed chair in the Department of Mass Communication at SHSU.
“Given her extensive experience in broadcast journalism, we are very much looking forward to Lauren Ezell’s visit here. We think her firsthand knowledge in the broadcast field will be of great value to our students,” Wiedenfeld said.
In addition to sharing her career story and successes, Ezell will also answer questions submitted by student audience members attending the program.
Ezell earned her bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication in 2008 from the University of Georgia. She then began to working for the PBS program “Frontline” as a production assistant and later advanced to a senior story editor.
For more information about Mingling with the Media featuring Lauren Ezell, please contact Wiedenfeld, grant.wiedenfeld@shsu.edu, 936.294.1501 or Sage Moubarake, srm059@shsu.edu, (832)703-9690.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.