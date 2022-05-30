Cassandra Spencer Apodaca, CEO and Operator of Midway Entertainment was welcomed into the Huntsville-Walker Chamber of Commerce on Thursday. Hosted by the chambers IOM-President and CEO Ray Hernandez, the chamber held a ribbon cutting ceremony to honor Midway’s introduction.
Hernandez introduced Apodaca to attending chamber members and city representatives. The induction ceremony began with statements for Hernandez and City of Huntsville’s Director of Economic Development, Tamara Gann.
Gann said, “ It’s always a great occasion when we get to celebrate with a business that has recently joined the best group in town, that can offer them many opportunities and support their business.”
Apodaca has previously worked for the Department of Veterans Affairs for 25 years which has afforded her experience and training for event planning and organization.
“The chamber is always doing events, so when we see someone else that is taking that as the next step in their life work,” Hernandez said.
Midway Entertainment was founded a year ago and aims to host and organize festivals and events in the Walker County area. According to Apodaca, Midway promotes multicultural diversity by hosting a large variety of music genres like southern soul and R&B, rock, tejano, country, blues and zydeco.
“I’m very, very excited to join the Chamber of Commerce, I know that this is a great opportunity to be able to meet people in the community.” said Apodaca
Midway is organizing the Fall Music Fest 2022 on November 12, 2022 in cooperation with local radio station 104.9 The Lake and a large Houston radio station on 75-80 acres of rural land in Midway Texas.
Apodaca said, “I have a little bit for everybody out in the community and i’d love to see everyone there.”
