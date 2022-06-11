United Methodist Action Reach Out by Youth, or UM ARMY, teen groups arrived last Sunday to spend the week with the United Methodist Church in Huntsville to do yard work, build and repair porches, build wheelchair ramps and complete other projects to help those in the community who need assistance. This year's camp included members from Moody United Methodist Church in Galveston, Pearland United Methodist Church and Silsbee First United Methodist Church. They will be headed back home this Sunday.
“We have 55 people in our camp this year, said Volunteer Director John McClure, who is spending his third summer here with the Pearland group. “There are 7 work teams with 32 students between the ages of 14 and 18. This week, they've painted a church, built five wheelchair ramps and built a porch.”
The UM ARMY organization began in Athens, Texas in 1979 as a mission group for students in the Methodist church.
National Executive Director Scott Atnip said, “UM ARMY is a ministry that equips youth and young adults to spend a week repairing homes of low-income, elderly and disabled homeowners. We usually have about 40 camps throughout the country similar to the one that's taking place in Huntsville this week. Churches come together, spend a week living out of a host church.”
“The church has been very supportive of us,” said McClure. “The Wesley Foundation from San Houston has made dinner for us. The city of Huntsville donated the use of a dumpster. Organizations have been very helpful. I think the church here understands the mission.”
Each team has a work team adult who leads the project at a site. Churches do training ahead of the camp to help the students learn to use levels, chalk lines and power tools like circular saws.
“The majority will come in not knowing how but can build a ramp on their own by the time they're done,” said McClure, who hopes to return to Huntsville for next year's camp.
Pearland First United Methodist Church camp member Miki Hoffman said she enjoys being involved because, “it makes somebody else's life better.”
Brian Self joined the group from Silsbee for the first time this year. He had a little bit of experience building deer stands with his dad and his brother served in the camp last year.
“I like to try new things. We've built stairs and cleared out some brush. Other teams have built wheelchair ramps. I've had a really fun time,” said Self.
Huntsville has its own group that goes to other communities for the camp. They pay $275 to participate and go on this trip. The money is used to buy lumber, paint, siding and other supplies for the projects.
