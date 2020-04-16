Nearly four grams of methamphetamine and several hypodermic needles were recovered by authorities following a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon.
Police were on patrol in the 2600 block of Sam Houston Ave. in Huntsville around 4 p.m., when a vehicle was seen with “unreadable” temporary plates. The suspect – identified as Shelby Applewhite, 28, of Huntsville – gave her social security card to officers after being asked for her driver’s license, and was subsequently asked to step out of her vehicle.
Officers say that the vehicle was in disarray and Applewhite admitted to having a bag of methamphetamine, weighing 2.3 grams in the vehicle. Several hypodermic needles were also recovered in a search of the vehicle. Police say that Applewhite also provided officers an additional 1.5 grams of meth that she had hid in her bra.
“This was a very interesting situation and our officers did a great job handling it,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “I hope the suspect receives the help that she needs.”
Applewhite was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She is currently being held in the Walker County Jail on $10,000 in bond.
