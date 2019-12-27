Two suspects are behind bars after they were found with active warrants and methamphetamine in their vehicle Monday morning in Huntsville.
Police were on patrol in the 500 block of 11th Street around 11 a.m., when they noticed a passenger without a seatbelt and expired registration. While approaching the vehicle, officers detected the odor of marijuana and asked the driver and passenger – identified as Lucas Liggatt, 40, of Huntsville and Lea Walker, 46, of Grandview – to exit the vehicle.
During a search of the vehicle, officers discovered one gram of methamphetamine. Police also determined that Liggatt had provided them with a fake name and was wanted for a parole violation.
“This was good work by our officers to follow their instincts,” HPD Lt. Curt Landrum said. “I am always happy to get drugs off the street.”
Liggatt was arrested and charged with failure to identify as a fugitive and possession of a controlled substance. He is currently being held in the Walker County Jail on $21,500 in bonds.
Walker was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, in addition to two prior warrants for possession of a controlled substance and driving with an invalid license out of Johnson County. She was taken to the Walker County Jail on a $25,000 bond, but has since bonded out.
