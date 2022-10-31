Calvin Nobles was 7 years old at the time of his passing on Sept. 30, 2001, leaving behind a family that never forgot him.
The family honored Nobles memory on Sept. 30, at Huntsville Elementary School with a cross being placed on a tree near the playground.
As children ran past, getting their daily dose of fresh air and exercise for PE, the family gathered around the tree and remembered the reason for the occasion. Silver Star balloons were released in Nobles memory.
“We do this in memory of my son,” Jatanna Nobles said. “He was a special little boy and this is how I keep his memory alive.”
Nobles was a second-grader at Huntsville Elementary and died from a heart attack while attending his cousin’s birthday in 2001.
Nobles’ mother, Jatanna Nobles, was only 23 years old when she lost her son.
She remembered him as a boy full of life, who loved animals, and was known by his family as “Bud.”
His aunt, Shirley Greene, remembered Nobles as a boy’s boy, always happy, loving, affectionate and compassionate.
“Even if he didn’t know you, he would come up to you, touch you to get your attention, then tell you he loved you. He was always saying ‘I love you’ to somebody,” Greene said.
His favorite animal was a horse his dad, Billy Don Carroll, gave him.
Staff at Huntsville Elementary took time to remember Nobles with his family, as many of them were employed at the time of his passing.
