Scout leaders are, by their very nature, remarkably selfless. They give freely of their time, talent, resources, and often their pocketbooks, with little to no expectation of recognition or renumeration.These men and women have a positive influence on innumerable youth in their community and beyond. For many of them the commitment is lifelong, continuing to contribute to Scouting long after their own children are grown. Josey Lodge honors these volunteers, even when it must be done so posthumously.
The Josey Lodge Memorial Garden began with the widow and daughter of Pack 96 Cub Scout leader Patrick McHale. An active contributor to the Josey Scout Lodge community, Patrick recently passed away unexpectedly, and his widow and young daughter donated a gardenia to Josey Lodge in his honor. The gardenia is planted in the yard of the Caretaker’s Cabin at Josey Lodge and marked with a plaque dedicating it to McHale’s memory, in recognition of the contributions he made not only to his daughter’s Scouting journey but to other community youth as well. The family will assist in caring for the plant.
Other families who wish to honor deceased Scout volunteers are encouraged to contribute to the Memorial Garden. Information is available on our website at oseyscoutlodge.org/ memorial.
