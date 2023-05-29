Memorial Day remembered

The last Monday in May has been designated as Memorial Day. The time when the nations acknowledges the sacrifice made by our military men and women. Cities and states honor this day with patriotic displays and celebrations. The Huntsville Lions Club will place American and Texas flags on 11th Street and Sam Houston Ave as a reminder of the sacrifices paid for freedom. This ritual is part of the Lions’ Club commitment to service and the celebration of freedom.
Three years after the Civil War ended, on May 5, 1868, the head of an organization of Union veterans, the Grand Army of the Republic (GAR) established Decoration Day as a time for the nation to decorate the graves of the war dead with flowers. Maj. Gen. John A. Logan declared it should be May 30. It is believed the date was chosen because flowers would be in bloom all over the country.
The first large observance was held that year at Arlington National Cemetery, across the Potomac River from Washington, DC The ceremonies centered on the mourning- draped veranda of the Arlington mansion, once the home of Gen. Robert E. Lee. Various Washington officials, including Gen. and Mrs. Ulysses S. Grant presided over the ceremonies. After speeches, children from the Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Orphan Home and members of the GAR made their way through the cemetery, strewing flowers on both Union and Confederate graves, reciting prayers and singing hymns.
In 1966, Congress and President Lyndon Johnson declared Waterloo, NY, the“birthplace” of Memorial Day. There, a ceremony on May 5, 1866, honored local veterans who had fought in the Civil War. Businesses closed and residents flew flags at half-staff. Supporters of Waterloo’s claim say earlier observances in other places were either informal, not community wide or one-time events.
By the end of the 19th century, Memorial Day ceremonies were being held on May 30 throughout the nation.
State legislatures passed proclamations designating the day, and the Army and Navy adopted regulations for proper observance at their facilities.
It was not until after World War I, however, that the day was expanded to honor those who have died in all American wars. In 1971, Memorial Day was declared a national holiday by an act of Congress.
It was then also placed on the last Monday in May, as were some other federal holidays.
To ensure the sacrifices of America’s fallen heroes are never forgotten, in December 2000, the US Congress passed and the president signed into law “The National Moment of Remembrance Act,” P.L. 106-579, creating the White House Commission on the National Moment of Remembrance. The commission’s charter is to “encourage the people of the United States to give something back to their country, which provides them so much freedom and opportunity” by encouraging and coordinating commemorations in the United States on Memorial Day and the National Moment of Remembrance.
Cities and towns across the United States host Memorial Day parades each year, often incorporating military personnel and members of veterans’ organizations.
Some of the largest parades take place in Chicago, New York and Washington, DC.
Americans also observe Memorial Day by visiting cemeteries and memorials.
Some people wear a red poppy in remembrance of those fallen in war, which was a tradition that began with a World War I poem.
The Timberwilde Subdivision and Seven Hills Running Club Huntsville have organized an 8 a.m. May 29 Memorial Day 5K & 1-Mile Run\Walk.
This race starts and finishes at 114 Timberwilde Drive. Registration is at the starting point and is $1 for club members and $2 for everyone else. Restrooms will be available. For information www.7hills.us
The HEARTS Veterans Museum Memorial Day Program is set for 7 p.m. Monday, May 29, 2023. They will have a special guest speaker, music, and a program recognizing the fallen heroes. For more information 936-295-5959.
The National Moment of Remembrance encourages all Americans to pause wherever they are at 3 p.m. on Memorial Day for a minute of silence to remember and honor those who have died in service to the nation.
