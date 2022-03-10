First Presbyterian Church of Huntsville, recently announced that a giant inflatable MEGA Brain is now a part of its outreach ministry.
The MEGA Brain came along with Pastor Craig King when he came to serve FPC in June of 2021. Last week, the MEGA Brain was displayed at Gibbs Elementary in Huntsville, much to the delight of students and faculty.
The MEGA Brain is an 18 feet by 14 feet by 12 feet anatomically correct medical inflatable so that people of all ages can learn about our body’s most critical organ.
Touring the brain, people can learn about developmental disorders such as autism, which may affect children; psychological disorders such as anxiety and depression; and neurodegenerative diseases including Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and stroke. These disorders and diseases affect 48% of all people at some point over their lifespan, but they are little understood.
“We want to do everything we can to help educate folks,” King said. “When my father Charlie was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in the late 1990s, I wish my family would have learned more so that we could have been better prepared to help him and our mother deal with this horrible disease.”
King said he also sees a need to educate others about the many maladies and other conditions that may affect the brain.
“Hopefully, we’ll be able to partner with local schools, institutions of higher learning, and events where healthcare is discussed,” he said. “Our goal is to help enlighten the public so that we can face these challenges together, rather than run and hide.”
For more information, please call First Presbyterian Church of Huntsville at 936-295-2440.
