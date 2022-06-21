Kari A. French has honorably served Walker County for over 11 years and manages vital records for county citizens as well as filing marriage licenses, property deeds, commissioner court minutes and cattle brand records. This elected official touches the lives of local citizens at almost every step of the way, making French an important public figure for locals to know.
French said,”We birth you, we marry you, but we don't divorce you. That's down the hall. Our district clerk does family law and felonies, we do everything else in between.”
Having attended Huntsville High School and earned a degree at Sam Houston State University, French’s roots in the community are deep. However, she didn't plan to serve the community in the capacity she does currently, originally French wanted to become a corporate lawyer or an agriculture teacher.
“You never know what God’s plan has for you, things just kind of lined themselves out on a path and I was asked to run. So with my organizational skills, attention to detail and my perseverance at wanting to do better for the county I ran for office, and I thank God everyday that this door was opened.” said French.
Since French’s initial election in 2011, she has aspired to revitalize, reorganize, and digitize Walker County's records into a more accessible and reliable system for the public. From Sam Houston's cattle brand to the average citizens' marriage licenses, French works to preserve the history of Walker County and its people with her team of 11 employees.
In 2013 State legislature reinstated a previously implemented archive fee from 1993, allowing clerks to charge up to $5 or $10 to access records from the clerk's office. French’s team saved these funds to pay for record preservation improvements estimated at $1.4 million and surpassed their goal by $200,000 which enabled her office to avoid asking for tax increases in Walker County’s Commissioners Court.
A poem by Kari A. French, 2021
These minutes tell the story from the beginning to present day,
They reflect on the success and challenges faced along the way.
Our elected officials and citizens who were an instrumental part,
Of building this County with blood, sweat, grit and a whole lot of heart.
From Walker County’s creation to present, this is to honor those who served,
May the words and the history in these pages - be forever preserved.
