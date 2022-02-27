HUNTSVILLE – The Huntsville Item sent a list of questions to each of the seven candidates running for the position of County Judge in the March 1 local elections.
For the sake of transparency, the answers are being run verbatim. Editing for clarity did occur.
Lone Democrat candidate Sherry McKibben will be seeking election to be the next Walker County Judge, while Lee Killingsworth, Andy Isbell, Shannon “Shadtrack” Riley, Frank Olivares, Colt M. Christian and Clyde Loll will all be vying for the Republican vote.
While early voting has wrapped as of yesterday, the primaries will all come down to Election Day on Tuesday.
Sherry McKibben
Sherry McKibben grew up in Hereford, Texas and moved to Walker County in 2008 with her husband of 44 years. They have three children and three grandkids.
McKibben earned a Ph.D. from Texas A&M University in 2003 with an emphasis in demography and political sociology along with a MA and BA from West Texas A&M University in Political Science and Sociology.
She worked for GrantWorks, Inc for 2.5 years as an Application Specialist and successfully secured over $40 million for rural communities. She worked for the city of Huntsville for nine years as their Director of Neighborhood Development, where she was able to secure over $25 million for infrastructure improvements, staff and housing for low-income residents. McKibben was responsible for all aspects of the grants from identifying the funding source to completing the project within the contractual requirement. This included securing engineers to assist in formulate a budget, hiring contractors through the bid process and completing audits from the funding agency. She worked with the past city managers to complete special projects such as the splash pad and wayfinding signage (big blue signs). She was responsible for all aspects of the department, including budget and personnel.
What qualifies you for office?
I have the experience working in a political atmosphere during the past 12 years. I understand the dynamics of Walker County politics. I have budgeting and management experience that will be invaluable to the office. I have the experience to secure funding from outside sources which will be valuable to the County. I have experience working in a Higher Education atmosphere which allows for a greater understanding to navigate strong relationships with SHSU.
Working with the Texas Department of Emergency Management (TDEM) and FEMA, I secured over $12 million for the Town Creek Project for Huntsville. This project required I work with SHSU, Corp of Engineers and TxDOT. I required the Contractor to hold weekly meetings with business owner affected by the project to ensure no business was forced to close. I made sure public announcements were sent prior to all road closures. Upon completion of the project, Walker County received over 20 inches of rain in a short period of time. For the first time in decades, downtown did NOT flood. This is the experience I can bring to the County.
Why should people vote for you?
First, I hold no “outside” commitments. Meaning I do not have a business or property that will demand my attention from the office. I will be able to devote all my time to being their County Judge. Second, my idea of voting is different than most. I see the position as just that, a position. I believe politicians are no more than employees of the citizens. The residents of Walker County have the opportunity to hire their next employee with their votes. I believe the power resides with the citizens and all citizens will have access to my office once I am hired. Third, I have the Honesty, Integrity, Responsibility, and Experience (HIRE) to ensure the well-being of the County. I have the ability and willingness to listen to the Citizens and lead Walker County into the future secure in the knowledge that we will all be able to communicate our needs and wants.
What are some aspects of this office that you feel could be improved?
Judge Peirce did a wonderful job. We need to be ready for future funding. The update of the County’s Hazard Mitigation Plan will be due soon. We can utilize this plan to ensure funds are sent our way. A Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) for each Precinct will be included in a Countywide CIP plan. With the division of the County into two legislative districts, we now have two representatives. This will give us more voice in Austin. I will work with them to secure direct allocated funding from the state budget to compensate for the property taxes lost due to un-taxed state-owned property.
Communication and compromise are important, and it needs improvement. The citizens need an employee willing to listen. While you cannot make everyone happy all the time, communication and compromise are of up most importance. I can bring this to the county.
Often it is forgotten that citizens of New Waverly, Huntsville, and Riverside are also County Residents. They are not included in many of the decisions made by Commissioner Court. Building strong relationships with all the incorporated areas of the county are vital to the development of Walker County and what our future holds.
Lee Killingsworth
Lee Killingsworth has lived in and around Huntsville for his entire adult life. He is very honored to have been married 32 years to Tonya Killingsworth, and is the proud father of two grown sons.
What qualifies you for office?
I have owned and operated my own business in Huntsville for 24 years. As an entrepreneur, I have a unique skill set that allows me the ability to adapt and respond to situations quickly and effectively. Practical and rational decision-making is a must for the self-employed.
Why should people vote for you?
One of the most important duties of a County Judge is to manage and direct county assets to benefit its constituents. My problem solving and leadership skills that have been perfected over the last two decades give me the credential to handle such criteria.
What are some aspects of this office that you feel could be improved?
My vision is to see Walker County grow. Every resident should have the assistance of our local offices to help them in whatever project they may be considering, for the betterment of their property or their future. Walker County is my home, I look forward to the opportunity to serve my friends, neighbors and county.
Andy Isbell
Isbell did not respond.
Shannon “Shadtrack” Riley
Riley declined to respond because he “doesn’t like to talk about himself.”
Frank Olivares
Olivares is a graduate of Huntsville High School and a veteran from the United States Marine Corps. He is currently a realtor in the area and owner of Frank’s Taco Station in Riverside.
His commitment to God, the United States, the Walker County community and the diverse public service and that experience is what Olivares believes will equip him to serve as county judge.
His passion has always been helping others, but it was witnessing to people in desperate need while working as a pawn broker and bail bondsman that he was able to help and lift them up, to push them to start walking again.
Olivares served as a reserve deputy with Walker County Sheriff’s Office from 1999-2003.
Olivares is also currently a youth pastor at Huntsville Nazarene Church, where he has served for 13 years. He also has vast experience in community service, serving on multiple advisory boards in the Huntsville and Walker County communities.
Through his journey, Olivares holds fast to the fact that the Lord has blessed him. He stands proudly with a beautiful family, including his wife Sulma Olivares and two beautiful daughters. Grace and Gabby Olivares, who again, are both proudly raised in Huntsville.
What qualifies you for office?
First and foremost, I am a Christian, and I believe in keeping God first in all. This important quality is one that I hope to bring to this office and our county. In addition to that, I strive to always listen first and speak second, and when I speak, I ensure that my words are positive, uplifting, and effective in the given situation. I have also served our country as a United States Marine, and I still hold true to the oath that I took to protect our country and its citizens. As a long time member of this community, I believe working with a diverse public for over 20 years, I am well equipped to effectively serve as Walker County Judge. In those more than 20 years of serving Walker County, I was a:
- First Responder
- Sheriff Deputy
- Pawn Broker
- Bail Bond Agent
- President of Huntsville Lakers
- President Huntsville Association of Realtors
- Board of Directors for the Good Shepherd Mission
I am currently:
- Serving on the Chamber Of Commerce Executive Board Of Directors
(Community Affairs)
- Business Owner: Franks Taco Station
- Texas Realtor
- Youth Pastor HNC
- Serving on the Diversity Committee for Walker County Chamber of Commerce
Why should people vote for you?
First and foremost, I am a Christian. I hold true to that in all that I do. I am also proud to say that I have Conservative Values. These values are evident in all that I do. I am a common sense decision maker and a Veteran - both of these ensure that I am for the People. I am ready to serve Walker County as the County Judge, just as I have for over 20 years in various leadership roles, with hands-on experience in serving our beautifully diverse public.
What are some aspects of this office that you feel could be improved?
I believe this is a broad question, however I will say that as we continue with our growth in Walker County, we have to accept that there will be some growing pains and we will have to come out of our comfort zones to accommodate such growth. When we do that, we must work together - all of us - to use our diverse backgrounds, experiences, and expertise to advance Walker County while remaining unified through our roots in our great community. I know that the city and county are striving to work in a good relationship, but I would like to see that become a GREAT RELATIONSHIP! As we embrace the change and the growth, the goal should be to make this as smooth as possible and continue to keep a small town friendly/warm feel to welcome all to Walker County.
Colt M. Christian
Colt Christian is a lifelong resident of Walker County and a true conservative. As a seventh-generation rancher in Walker County, Christian learned at an early age the importance of hard work, persistence, and personal responsibility. Christian successfully manages the family’s cattle ranch and a self-owned property management company all while growing his own successful catering business.
He earned both a Master’s Degree and Bachelor’s Degree from Sam Houston State University. Christian serves on numerous boards and committees including President of Walker County Farm Bureau; USDA Farm Service Agency County Committee representing Walker, Brazos and Grimes County; and the Walker County Fair Association Executive Committee. He has been actively involved in government policy discussions in Austin and Washington D.C. related to landowner water rights, eminent domain reform, securing Texas Borders, and protecting agriculture’s current tax treatments.
Active in the community, Christian is a lifetime member of the SHSU Alumni Association, SHSU Ag Alumni Association, and Walker County Fair Association. He has volunteered his time with many local organizations such as: Huntsville Junior Service League, Walker County Farm Bureau, CASA, Walker County 4-H and FFA, Huntsville Warrior Banquet, Huntsville Police Department, Walker County Special Olympics, HISD, NWISD, Huntsville Hospital, Walker County Fair and SHSU. Christian is actively involved in his church, Northside Baptist.
What qualifies you for office?
I am an entrepreneur with over two decades of business management and leadership experience and I know how to run an organization that is efficient, successful, and fiscally responsible. My involvement with government agencies has given me first-hand experience with multi-million-dollar budgets, the allocation of federal disaster assistance funds, along with the fair and equitable administration of farm program funds in Walker County. As a native of Walker County, I have witnessed its rapid growth and understand the importance of being proactive in our efforts to support the economic development and growth of our community. My goal as County Judge is to help create more opportunities for Walker County residents to obtain jobs and raise their families, while continuing to enjoy the small-town values that make Walker County the place we all call home!
Why should people vote for you?
I am fiscally conservative and I plan to put ideas into action that will limit government spending while allowing the county to build its tax base by attracting new businesses and residents with minimum government involvement. I know how to run a successful and economically sound operation to maximize efficiency and save taxpayers money. As County Judge, I will work tirelessly to ensure your county government is transparent, fair, and accountable. I will stand firm in tough situations and will always put Walker County Residents first.
What are some aspects of this office that you feel could be improved?
· Colt will work to modernize and streamline operations to maximize efficiency and save taxpayers money.
· Colt is a proud supporter of local law enforcement leaders and first responders and will work to ensure they have the resources and support they need to keep our community safe.
· Promoting high-quality business growth and development is a major part of ensuring Walker County’s future success. As County Judge, Colt will work with local leaders to retain current businesses, support small businesses, and attract new business development that enhances our county. He will work hard to help promote high-quality jobs and to make them available for our local workforce.
· Colt will ensure responsible budget management and will support lower taxes to provide much-needed property tax relief to Walker County taxpayers and businesses.
· Safe and smooth transportation is a critical component in ensuring the success and proactive growth of our county. Colt will ensure infrastructures and roads are well-maintained while working towards the most cost-efficient solutions. High quality should not be synonymous with high costs. Colt will always strive for the best solution for the lowest possible cost.
Clyde Loll
Clyde Loll is a man led by his faith, and has built a life focused on serving others. He first moved to Walker County in 1970. Upon graduating New Waverly High School, he attended SHSU and moved to Houston to pursue a career. His career has led him to work in the electric utility, healthcare, transportation and oil & gas industries in managerial and senior executive roles. Loll served two terms on the Huntsville City Council and one term on New Waverly City Council. Over the years, he has served on various boards, both internationally and domestically. He currently serves on the Industrial Advisory Board for Safety Program Management at SHSU. Additionally, serves as a State Commissioner (appointed by the Governor) on the Texas Commission on Fire Protection. He serves as a deacon at University Heights Baptist Church. Loll is married to Stacey and they have two children, Christopher (wife, Emily) and Alexis (husband, Dylan), and two grandsons, Wesley and Noah.
Loll’s strong conservative values are God, family and country. These values will guide his day-to-day business decisions. Because of Loll’s professional expertise, he is poised to “hit the ground” running on his first day in office, should he be elected.
What qualifies you for office?
I have extensive business experience (35+ years) in oil and gas, healthcare, transportation, and electric utility industries. My background includes creating and executing multi-million-dollar budgets, supervising a global workforce of 400+ employees, collaborating with business and government leaders to accomplish goals, creating policies and procedures, presiding over strategic-planning meetings, leading teams in emergency management situations, and the ability to listen well and approach issues with open-mindedness to seek practical solutions.
The county judge is an administrative role, (in business it’s called the Chief Executive Officer) with four main responsibilities: representing the County in local and state arenas, serving as the Chief Budget Officer, serving as the Head of Emergency Management, and some judicial proceedings. My diverse experience uniquely prepares me to serve Walker County with respect, leadership, vision, and fiscal responsibility. Having served on two different city councils as well as local, state, and international boards, currently attending commissioners’ court for the past 9 months, and meeting with multiple county departments, I am confident in my knowledge, skills, and expertise to lead our County today and into the future by addressing issues head-on with results that are beneficial to our residents.
Why should people vote for you?
EXPERIENCE! VISION! LEADERSHIP! Walker County is in uncharted territory because of the growth (freeway expansion, new home developments, traffic, etc) that is barreling into our county! I am the only candidate with the knowledge and experience to meet the responsibilities of County Judge. I am competent in emergency management (HEAD OF EMERGENCY MGMT), have multi-million-dollar budget management (CHIEF BUDGETING OFFICER), have presided over operations, budgetary, and strategic meetings (COMPARATIVE TO COMMISSIONERS’ COURT), and successfully represented companies both nationally and internationally (COUNTY REPRESENTATIVE).
County government is not any different in that it operates as a business that requires fiscal responsibility, sound business decisions, and accountability to the taxpayers. Just working in one business or section of business or government does not offer the experience necessary to lead as the County Judge, especially since Walker County is in unprecedented change and opportunity. The citizens deserve a proven leader that has successfully navigated economic downturns and growth, constant industry change, and emergency management. At this crossroads for our County, we need fresh eyes, innovative thinking, and a leader that is prepared to face and address challenges with integrity and efficiency…I am that leader that is asking for YOUR vote.
What are some aspects of this office that you feel could be improved?
I am a man of strong faith and convictions. I bring those values as well as my work disciplines of punctuality, management expertise, and striving for best practices in business. I seek solutions for efficiency in systems, and great customer service (yes, in government, how we treat people matters).
The County Judge leads our county in community, state, and federal levels. I will be present and diligently working for the betterment of our county! From taxpayers, I have heard and understand the most pressing concern is property tax. Planned economic development (an industry that provides good jobs, contributes to the sales tax, and pays property tax) is a viable solution. We have a lot of state and federal industry that is tax exempt. However, the positive impact to our county because of SHSU, TDCJ, State and National Forests is both economically and culturally undeniable. Consider the unique opportunity our county, in conjunction with SHSU, offers for industry such as agribusiness, biopharmaceutical, or technology. Collaboration with community leaders, small business owners, Huntsville, New Waverly, and Riverside city leaders, chamber of commerce, and state agencies will allow us to partner together and seek plausible solutions that are beneficial to the entire county!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.