HUNTSVILLE – The Huntsville Item sent a list of questions to each of the three candidates running for the position of District Clerk in the March 1 local elections.
For the sake of transparency, the answers are being run verbatim. Editing for clarity did occur.
Voters in Walker County will choose from Republican candidates Leslie Woolley, April Farquhar and Madilene Loosier for the position of District Clerk.
Early voting will continue through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Walker County Storm Shelter, followed by Election Day on March 1.
Leslie Woolley
Woolley is a native of Walker County and graduated Huntsville High school in 1984 and Sam Houston State University in 1988 with a degree in Criminal Justice.
Her parents are Thomas (Tommy) and Billie Woolley of Huntsville, Tx. Her dad retired from the Texas Department of Transportation and passed away in 2001. Her mother worked to raise herself and her brother, Tommy Woolley Jr. who is the Director of Capital Projects and Transportation for the City of Conroe.
Woolley is married to Mitchell Ray, a former U.S. Border Patrol agent and have one daughter, Elizabeth, who is a senior attending Dallas Christian College and will graduate in May 2022 with a Business Administration- Ethics degree and a minor in Bible Studies.
Woolley and her family are members of Fellowship of Huntsville Church and Lifetime Members of the Walker County Republican Party.
What qualifies you for office?
My Work Experience in the Criminal Justice System for over 30 years. Starting with a college internship with the Special Prison Prosecution Unit working for David Weeks and Sandy Glisson. After graduating from Sam Houston State University with a Criminal Justice degree and starting my career at age 23 as a Parole Officer with the Board of Pardons and Paroles. Working my way up to Program Director for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
I currently work for a grant for the Department of Justice as a Project Coordinator that is managed by TDCJ. My experience covers pretrial, trial, incarceration and parole – all aspects of the criminal justice system.
Why should people vote for you?
My experience, qualifications, training and professionalism, along with being a native of Walker County, I have an established working relationship with many local officials.
What are some aspects of this office that you feel could be improved?
There is always room for improvement. A new perspective to the way things have always been done. I would start with reviewing the office’s policy and procedure manual and evaluate the day to day operations before I changed anything. Customer service is paramount.
April Farquhar
April Farquhar, was born and raised here in Walker County and graduated from Huntsville High School in 2001. Nine years later, she received her degree from Sam Houston State University, while working full time. She and her husband, Dusty Farquhar, have been married since 2010; they have two children and are active members of Northside Baptist Church. Her 21-year career with Texas Alcohol & Drug Testing Service, Inc. (TADTS) began in Huntsville at the age of 17. In 2015, her honesty, integrity and strong work ethic was recognized and she was promoted to Corporate Office Manager at the Houston location. Farquhar leads 57 employees in six offices, managing a variety of responsibilities to include: maintaining and preserving testing documentation, providing confidential records as requested by responsible parties or by subpoena, and audit all tests conducted within the laboratories for invoicing purposes. This requires her to prepare weekly and monthly reports for the various state agencies CPS, DPS & TDCJ and testify in hearings and jury trials as a state witness. Her biggest task is to assist the president/vice president of TADTS in maintaining multi-million dollar accounts by working closely with various state agencies in managing their drug-testing program.
What qualifies you for office?
I feel my management and office experience will be beneficial in staffing the necessary courts and running the District Clerk office. I am knowledgeable in maintaining confidential records and assisting in hearings and jury trials. I am responsible for staying current on all laws affecting the drug testing industry and training employees to stay compliant. Although no candidate has experience as a District Clerk I am determined to learn every duty as well as each position in the Clerk’s office and be readily available to assist. The District Clerk’s office has many responsibilities for the county besides the criminal aspect. This office also handles civil cases exceeding $500; issuance of processes for civil and criminal cases; recording of minutes; investing and maintaining records of funds held in the registry of the court; unclaimed and abandoned funds; ancillary proceedings; appeals of civil and criminal cases; records retention and management; family law cases to include: divorces, adoptions, suits affecting parent-child relationships, establishment of paternity, child support, protective orders, removal of disability of minority, juvenile cases and name changes.
Why should people vote for you?
I have very high integrity, am honest and have a strong work ethic. My longevity and business experience of 21 years with the same employer proves my dedication and reliability. I am the only candidate that has the endorsement from the current Walker County District Clerk, Robyn Flowers, who is retiring at the end of this term. I can promise a seamless transition in the District Clerk’s office upon election. I will go the extra mile to assist the residents of Walker County in a courteous and professional manner.
What are some aspects of this office that you feel could be improved?
The District Clerk’s office has operated efficiently for the last 20 years with the current Clerk. I have no plans for any changes at the time I take office, however; with county growth, I would be open to improvements as technology becomes available. I would also be interested in learning any new techniques from other clerks around the state which could be beneficial to the residents of Walker County.
Madilene Loosier
Madilene Loosier was born in Houston and moved to the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex at age eight. She began her college career at Texas Tech University, and in 1992 at age 19, transferred to Sam Houston State University where she received a Bachelor of Music in Music Therapy and a minor in piano. She has been married to Pct. 2 Constable Shane Loosier for 27 years and is a successful business owner/operator of Madilene’s Piano Tuning & Repair for 18 years. They have three adult sons; Tommy-24, Brandon-22 and Dillon-19. They are active members of FBC-Huntsville, where Madilene leads on the worship team. She currently serves as Vice Chair of the Huntsville Leadership Institute and is a Class 38 Graduate, as well as Chamber of Commerce member; Legislative/Bylaws Chair for Walker County Republican Women; member of the Huntsville Study Club and Huntsville Area Newcomers Club. She previously served as Secretary of the Board for the H.E.A.R.T.S. Veterans Museum; President, VP and Secretary of Walker County Republican Women, President and VP of SHSU Walker County Alumni & Friends Club, President and VP of Huntsville Area Newcomers Club. Lifetime Member of SHSU Alumni Association and Lifetime Member of Walker County Fair Association.
What qualifies you for this office?
As a Walker County 911 Dispatcher, I became familiar with the District Clerk’s office where many of the documents are processed, and sent to dispatch to be entered into the NCIC/TCIC Databases. I was certified through TCLEOSE as a Telecommunication Operator by Governor George W. Bush. Also certified by the SHSU Police Department for completing the First Responder Hazardous Materials Course, and the Texas DPS Law Enforcement Academy in the handling of information through TLETS, which provides interconnectivity for criminal justice agencies to local, state and federal data base systems.
I have first hand experience in the district court rooms of four counties, testifying as a victim/witness in three capital murder trials. I have also participated in hearings, working jointly with multiple law enforcement agencies, attorneys, State Representatives, the Attorney General’s Office, as well as the Walker County DA’s Office and Crime Victim Assistance Coordinators in Walker County, TDCJ and Austin. I understand the importance of maintaining the integrity of court documents, discretion and professionalism within the District Clerk’s office.
I will add value with my diverse background, proven professionalism, management and customer service skills as a small business owner that I can bring to the office of District Clerk.
Why should people vote for you?
I am the most qualified candidate and I believe elected officials should be role models for young people to look up to. My personal and professional reputation speaks for itself regarding my character and integrity.
As a Conservative Republican, I will continue working with and for our local Republicans to maintain our Red county. I am a longtime member of the Republican Party of Walker County and Walker County Republican Women, where I served as President 2013-2015, as well as delegate at many state GOP conventions and elected to serve on the Legislative Priorities Committee in 2018 and 2020.
Running my business, managing and my first-hand experience with the courts and the District Clerk’s office, along with extensive community involvement, make me uniquely qualified as the best candidate for District Clerk. I am the best choice for the most seamless transition within the office. I understand the value of feedback, always leaving room for improvement. As a public servant working for our citizens, I will listen to input and treat everyone with respect.
As a military and law enforcement family, I understand what it means to serve, and I would be honored to serve Walker County as your District Clerk.
What are some aspects of this office that you feel could be improved?
I admire the fact that the current office staff has been cross-trained to cover all areas in an employee’s absence and I will continue that. I will also continue to keep the office open during lunch hours for our citizens to have the flexibility to take care of their business during the day. With a fresh pair of eyes, I will assess and evaluate the current daily operations with feedback from the staff regarding possible areas needing refinement. One of my goals is to increase participation in jury service by educating our young people on the importance of having a good cross section of the community serving on our juries.
