HUNTSVILLE – The Huntsville Item sent a list of questions to each of the three candidates running for the position of County Commissioner for Precinct 4 in the March 1 local elections.
For the sake of transparency, the answers are being run verbatim. Editing for clarity did occur.
Voters in Walker County will choose from Republican candidates Frank Novark, Craig Wieghat and Brandon Decker for the position of County Commissioner for Precinct 4.
Early voting will continue through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Walker County Storm Shelter, followed by Election Day on March 1.
Frank Novark
Frank Novark is a lifetime resident of Walker County Precinct 4 and has been married to his wife, Sandra, for 11 years. He attended New Waverly high school, where he played football and baseball. After school, he knew he wanted to be in construction, started off framing houses, and then painting custom homes. After that, he got into flooring, sheetrock work, trim, cabinets. After that, he got in to electrical and became a journeyman electrician, working for downs electrical wiring hospitals. He then decided to run heavy equipment, so he went to work for the best Brown n Root, building roads and bridges. After they shut highway paving down, he went back into general construction.
What qualifies you for office?
I'm qualified for County Commissioner because of my knowledge of building roads and bridges, and I'm really good with working with budgets. I have learned in over 30 plus years how to work with a tight budget and I see the needs of the every day person. I will work with everyone, not just certain people, because this job requires dedication to the people of Precinct 4.
Why should people vote for you?
People should vote for me because I've worked hard all my life and I will work hard for the hard working tax payers of Precinct 4, by being accountable with their tax dollars, I will answer my phone, 24 /7 no excuses, at 936-435-5726. I do what I say I will do, I'm honest and dependable, and I always get the job done.
What are some aspects of this office that you feel could be improved?
As far as improving Precinct 4, it’s a pretty easy question. No. 1, I will hold community meetings to show the hard working tax payers just where every penny is being spent in New Waverly, Huntsville and Phelps because the tax payers deserve to know where their money is going, and they need to see improvement to where the money is going. No. 2, I will fix these falling apart county roads, replace culverts and clean out ditches for proper drainage, and keep these roads maintained. No. 3, listen to the people of Precinct 4. Hear ,, there needs and address every problem because every problem can be resolved. It just takes commutation, between the county Commissioner and the people of precinct 4.
Craig Wieghat
Craig Wieghat is running for Commissioner of Walker County’s Precinct 4. He has over 40 years of knowledge and experience in the construction industry. He has been project manager for major developments in various counties from the ground up. Wieghat has hands on experience in residential and commercial development, building golf courses and private landing strips. He has mastered the necessary skills from beginning to end, including purchasing of land, clearing, underground installation, road construction with required engineered stabilization and oversight through the finished product. His major strengths lie in contract negotiations, scheduling, organization, and developing rapport with employees, contractors and community members.
Every Commissioner should have a firm understanding of the regulations, guidelines, building codes and inspection procedures for providing and maintaining roadways and facilities while adhering to budgetary guidelines. These skills are owned by Wieghat.
Wieghat and his wife, Chrissy, have lived in New Waverly over 20 years and have four children and 14 grandchildren. They are community leaders and are active members of Hawthorne Baptist Church, where Craig is an ordained Deacon.
What qualifies you for office?
I have the complete experience of all tasks, responsibilities and requirements of the Commissioner, from development to actual construction of roads. Further, I fully understand the engineering behind them, the need for base soil testing and the necessity for engineered stabilization.
As a commissioner, I will also be responsible for budgetary responsibilities and the need for all of our assets to have quality construction that will last. As a county, we cannot afford to waste the taxpayers’ hard-earned dollars, as we are entrusted to spend tax dollars wisely.
My qualifications include over years in building and construction, over 40 years in road infrastructure construction, excellent skills in contract negotiation and budget management, and respected as a Christian conservative leadership based on experience, honesty and integrity.
Why should people vote for you?
If voters want good roads that will last, they should vote for me. I represent change from the poor road quality and infrastructure that citizens have endured in the past.
I am the only true Christian conservative running for Pct 4 Commissioner with the thorough, lifelong experience and knowledge of what is required to provide the services needed.
What are some aspects of this office that you feel could be improved?
The number one change this office must improve upon is communication. When residents call the precinct office, the very least they deserve is a return phone call. They want answers, but more importantly, they want to know their concerns matter.
Further, every person employed by the county has accountability to the voters and that accountability starts at the top. Every county employee is responsible for communicating all issues to their supervisor. And again, the supervisor is accountable.
Transparency for all Commissioners is also very important. The taxpayers deserve to know how their funds are being spent and the progress and timeline of all projects.
As a well-oiled machine, this precinct and the entire county must provide communication, accountability and transparency to the citizens of Walker County. It is the inherent responsibility of running for office and leadership.
Brandon Decker
Brandon Decker was raised in New Waverly Texas and attended New Waverly ISD until graduation in 1995. He attended Sam Houston State University and earned a BS in 2001. Upon graduation, he worked in Harris and Montgomery counties for a construction contractor until returning to New Waverly to work for the Commissioner’s Office in April 2004. Since 2005, he has been the Foreman and has touched many lives with his honesty and integrity. Decker has worked vigorously with two commissioners and understands the problems we face in the future. He is committed to staying ahead of the ever changing community we live in. Some of his accomplishments are: helping secure federal funding for Stubblefield Lake Rd Bridge, assisting in getting a turn lane in New Waverly, applying and receiving millions of dollars from FEMA, instrumental in receiving a grant to replace Boswell Bridge on Four Notch Rd from TXDOT, obtaining a CTIF Grant from TXDOT to rebuild Dana Dr., securing a Hurricane Harvey CDBG grant totaling almost $1 million to repair roads, organizing and coordinating TRASH BASH, and has implemented using stabilization in road rebuilding.
Decker was appointed to the Walker County Emergency Services District #2 in March of 2007. Shortly after appointment, he was elected president of the board. With help from a great Fire Chief, ESD2 has grown tremendously. Several accomplishments are: upgrading all fire apparatus, adding three stations to ESD2, adding paid full time firefighter/EMT’s, bringing an ambulance to New Waverly and planning a fifth station in the near future.
Decker is a hands on leader with compassion for others. He and his family attend St. Thomas Church in Huntsville. Brandon attended and graduated the Huntsville Leadership Institute in 2020.
What qualifies you for office?
I’m the most qualified for the job because I’ve worked hand-in-hand with the last two commissioners. I prepare the agenda items for our office, manage the budget and manage the roads system. We have improved our equipment for road and bridge significantly in the past years. We also have improved our roads and the rebuilding of them. We transitioned from chip seal roads to asphalt roadways. I will not have a learning curve as your Commissioner.
Why should people vote for you?
People should vote for me because I’m honest, reliable and a Christian. These qualities have guided me in the past and will guide me in the future. When people come to the Commissioner’s Office I explain all of their options and how the county can help. Then I ask them how do you want to proceed. My experience is why people should vote for me.
What are some aspects of this office that you feel could be improved?
One of my main goals is to improve the relationship we have with the USFS. Over the years, funding from the USFS has dwindled. We are currently working with Congressman Brady’s office to improve the funding. Also, we are working with Ranger Roesner for grants that can be used within the forest land.
