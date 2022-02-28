HUNTSVILLE – The Huntsville Item sent a list of questions to both candidates running for the position of Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace in the March 1 local elections.
For the sake of transparency, the answers are being run verbatim. Editing for clarity did occur.
Voters in Walker County Will choose form Republican candidates Mark Holt and Randy Jeffcoat for the position of Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace.
While early voting wrapped on Friday, the primaries will all come down to today.
Mark Holt
Mark Holt has served as the Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3 for Walker County since 2011. He started his career in law enforcement in 1988 with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department. After which, he moved to the Conroe Police Department and served there for 22 years, retiring as Sergeant. During his time with Conroe Police Department, he served in the United States Army Reserves for 8 years as a Counter Intelligence Agent, attaining the rank of Sergeant. He currently holds a Master Peace Officer certification and has over 3,000 hours of training. He and his family are active members of the Waverly Station Cowboy Fellowship Church in New Waverly, Texas, where he serves as a Lay Leader. He is a lifetime member of the Walker County Fair Association and the Montgomery County Fair, where he serves on the Board of Directors.
What qualifies me for Office?
I am currently the Justice of the Peace for Precinct 3 and have been for the past 11 years. I attend all mandatory classes and any additional trainings that apply to this office. This has given me the knowledge and understanding to serve this community to the best of my ability.
Why should people vote for me?
Along with the experience and dedication, I am fair and honest with each individual that comes through the court room. I will continue to uphold the laws for The State of Texas and Constitution of the United States of America.
What are the aspects of the office that could be improved?
I continuously strive to advance the technology used in this office to better serve its constituents and will continue to improve as more modern technology becomes available.
Randy Jeffcoat
Randy Jeffcoat is a third generation resident of Walker County. He and his wife Cheryl have been married for 22 years and have two children.
He is a true conservative with Christian values.
He graduated from Huntsville High School in 1986, attended San Jacinto Jr. College and Sam Houston State University, majoring in criminal justice.
He has over 27 years of experience in criminal justice with the TDCJ, 24 years as a supervisor, two years as a Sergeant and 22 years as a Lieutenant.
He has been a small business owner for 19 years.
He is a lifetime member of the Walker County Fair, currently a Director & Committeeman over DNA & Drug testing of the show livestock & a member of the Rodeo Committee.
He is a member of the Walker County Area Go Texan Committee and currently the ambassador.
He served two years as a PCT 303 Republican Chairman.
He served 12 years on the Dodge Volunteer Fire Department.
He is currently a Commissioner and the Treasurer on the Emergency Services District #1 Board within Precinct 3.
What qualifies you for office?
I take the position of Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace as a very serious role in our community. I would draw on my 27 ½ years of experience in the criminal justice field, 24 of which were in a supervisory position, and apply that experience to the office of the Justice of the Peace. I feel my past employment, training and knowledge that I obtained during my years with the State of Texas has prepared me to fulfill my duties and responsibilities that this office requires.
Why should people vote for you?
Walker County has been my home for the better part of my life, except for those few years when I was pursing my undergraduate education in criminal justice and promoting within the State of Texas. I returned as quickly as I could. My wife Cheryl and I have raised our two children here. As a third generation resident of Walker County, the future of Precinct 3 (and Walker County) is of great importance to me, as shown through my dedication to the community and past service as a Volunteer Fireman with the Dodge Volunteer Fire Department, and with my continued service as the ambassador on the Walker County Area Go Texan Committee, director and committeeman of the Walker County Fair Association, and Commissioner and treasurer of the Emergency Services District 1, in Precinct 3.
What are some aspects of the office that you see needs to be improved?
I believe I could improve the office of the Peace Precinct 3 by providing the community with an open-door policy and normal business hours where I am accessible to the people of Precinct 3. As a business owner and taxpayer of Walker County, I know the importance of a limited tax base and will work within a conservative budget. I would better utilize the existing equipment to ensure the office and the support staff can be more effective and efficient. If elected, I would be a team player, work with other elected officials and community leaders throughout Walker County. I believe communication is key and vital to the office, as well as the community. I will strive to exceed the people’s expectations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.