HUNTSVILLE — The Huntsville Item sent a list of questions to each candidate for the Huntsville City Council.
For the sake of transparency, the answers are being run verbatim. Editing for clarity did occur.
Ward 4 voters will pick between two local realtors in Jon Skelley Strong or Yvette McMurray.
Jon Skelley Strong
Why did you decide to run for city council/ mayor?
I have lived my whole life in Huntsville. I grew up here, went to high school here, and after college came back home. My wife and I bought a house and opened a business here. We love this city, its people, and our history. I have always appreciated public servants and volunteers. Huntsville has been very good to me and my family. I think that this is a small way that I can give back, and contribute to Huntsville’s very bright future.
What makes you the most qualified candidate?
I would like to think that my background and my temperament both make me a good candidate for city office. I was a political science major at Mississippi State University. I own a RE/MAX Real Estate franchise and sell real estate to make a living. I understand what is facing Huntsville moving forward, and I understand how the city government works. As a business owner, I both want and look forward to the growth that is coming to our great city. As a longtime resident, I want to keep the allure and small-town charm that made me stay in Huntsville and build a family here. I am level-headed, thoughtful, and listen before making decisions. I want to be a reasonable pro-business, pro-growth candidate while respecting our history and our culture.
What do you see as the three biggest challenges facing the city?
I am just bringing myself up to speed on this, as my foray into public office has just begun. However, my three main concerns as a private citizen would be infrastructure, affordable housing, and jobs. The growth is on its way. We need to have our roads, utilities, etc. ready to meet the demand that thousands of new citizens will bring. As a real estate agent, I have seen a great demand for affordable housing, especially with the rising cost of housing that we have seen over the last 12 months. As far as jobs, I am hoping that new growth can bring high-paying jobs to the area so that our people can enjoy all the good things that the growth has to offer.
What are three specific goals you have for the city?
I do not have a specific goal or a specific aim. I have no agenda to push by running for city office. I am a private citizen who loves this city and am running for public office to be a voice of reason on the city Council. I am a Christian and a Conservative. That worldview will guide my decision-making. I think we have great law enforcement in Huntsville and Walker County, and I want to support them in every way that I can. There are nine votes on council. I want to be one of those nine and votes in a reasonable, responsible manner while representing the best interests of our city, my own worldview, and the wants and needs of my constituents.
If elected, what would you do to ensure transparency in office and access to the public?
My current day-to-day profession is very transparent. My name, likeness, and contact information is plastered on signs all over the area, and all over the internet. I am easy to find, get in touch with and talk to. That will continue if I am fortunate enough to be elected to public office. As far as transparency for the council as a whole, I would tell our citizens to come to council, voice their opinions when necessary and listen to them meet as much as you can. All council meetings are televised and are public record. Our council members are all private citizens, just like I am, and are serving because they love Huntsville.
Yvette McMurray
Why did you decide to run for city council/ mayor?
I decided to run for city council to provide a voice for those in Ward 4 who have concerns. Also, in the last several years, I have become interested in every aspect of how our city runs, and how and why decisions are made, especially fiscal decisions that impact our residents. Many of us are busy raising our families and sometimes do not realize what is being decided for us. Now that I have the time, I would like to take a turn at civic duty, looking out for those too busy to keep up with our government. I am fiscally conservative, so would provide a balance to any proposed spending or taxing.
What makes you the most qualified candidate?
I have many years of experience living in the city of Houston and the suburb of Kingwood. I have seen firsthand how decisions made by the city government can affect the quality of life of the residents, so feel that I can add this unique perspective compared to my opponent, who has lived in Huntsville all his life. Also, I no longer own a real estate brokerage, as my opponent does, and which requires a lot of one’s time, so would have plenty of time for city council duties.
What do you see as the three biggest challenges facing the city?
The main challenge I see facing the city is keeping up with the growth from the influx of new residents, providing more housing and amenities, especially for families. We want Huntsville to grow, but in an organized and pleasing way versus haphazard and ill-planned. I think we can easily solve any transportation problems the city may have. Another priority would be to revive the downtown area and bring more diverse businesses to town.
What are three specific goals you have for the city?
Bring more family entertainment venues to our city, with more amenities for kids and senior citizens. Have more diverse businesses on the town square, make the square more walkable. Establish a bus system that runs throughout the city on a regular basis. Construction/establishment of a city-run animal shelter. Establishment of a community center along with a community theater program for kids. See where money can be saved by cutting needless or wasteful programs and/or spending and don’t raise taxes (sales or property),
If elected, what would you do to ensure transparency in office and access to the public?
If elected, I would keep my candidate website active, www.Yvette4ward4.com, so citizens can contact me with questions and comments. I also have my cell phone number on my website if they prefer to call with concerns or comments. I feel that I have no conflicts of interest, so feel that I can serve without benefitting personally, but will always be happy to comply with any requests or questions concerning transparency.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.