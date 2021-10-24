HUNTSVILLE — The Huntsville Item sent a list of questions to each candidate for the Huntsville City Council.
For the sake of transparency, the answers are being run verbatim. Editing for clarity did occur.
Voters in Ward 3 will choose between Trevor Thorn, an assistant athletics director at Sam Houston State, and Deloris Massey, a local property manager.
Trevor Thorn
Why did you decide to run for city council/ mayor?
As a lifelong resident of Huntsville, serving on the city council would be a way for me to give back to the community that has supported and encouraged me and my family for the past 50 years. During this time, I have witnessed a lot of change and it is my desire to contribute to furthering practical, sensible and positive growth for our city, while maintaining its beauty and culture. Huntsville is a great place to live, work and raise a family and I am passionate about maintaining the quality of life it has to offer for both businesses and residents.
What makes you the most qualified candidate?
I believe my ability to bring people together and build positive relationships is one of my greatest strengths. During my professional career, I have developed excellent leadership and communication skills and I work with diverse groups of people daily. Additionally, I believe my knowledge, experience and connections at Sam Houston State University will assist in the continued development of a positive and strategic relationship between the city and the university.
What do you see as the three biggest challenges facing the city?
I think the challenges facing Huntsville are better described as opportunities. We have the opportunity to improve our city’s infrastructure, to develop stronger relationships between the citizens of Huntsville, the city council, our first responders and the university. We also have the opportunity for continued economic growth to secure more jobs and a tax base for our community.
What are three specific goals you have for the city?
Three specific goals I have for the city of Huntsville are to continue to improve upon, as well as create, more facilities for our children and youth. I also want to strengthen relationships within the community between citizens, city officials, first responders and the university community and work closely with other city officials on continued improvement of the city’s infrastructure.
If elected, what would you do to ensure transparency in office and access to the public?
We talk a lot about transparency, and I think the city currently does a good job of providing access to the public. The city council meetings can currently be viewed online and the city council agendas and meeting minutes are available online under the transparency tab, but many people are not aware. As such, I feel we need to work together to find a way to inform the community. I would like to strengthen the social media presence of the city of Huntsville to reach a broader spectrum of people.
Deloris Massey
Why did you decide to run for city council/ mayor?
I decided to run for this position because of my love for the people of Huntsville. I have a servant’s heart, and I believe it is my time and season to fulfill this part of my destiny.
What makes you the most qualified candidate?
I am commanded to put others first and view others as more important than myself. I strongly believe that what I am going to do is greater than what I have done.
What do you see as the three biggest challenges facing the city?
The biggest challenges facing the city are economic development, upgrading old infrastructure and zoning.
What are three specific goals you have for the city?
My goals are to see the most powerful force here on earth (love) demonstrated by all, respect and honor each other and a good relationship with the university, county and citizens which involves commitment, communication and compromise. I also believe it will ensure transparency.
If elected, what would you do to ensure transparency in office and access to the public?
— No answer received —
