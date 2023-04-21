Walker County Sheriff’s Office awarded Corporal (Cpl.) Sylvester Glaze with the Medal of Valor on Wednesday, April 19, for saving the life of Steve Taylor.
The Medal of Valor is awarded to employees who intelligently, and in the line of duty, distinguish themselves by the performance of an act of courage involving the risk of imminent danger to their life, with the knowledge of the risk, above and beyond the call of duty. Such an act must have been performed for the purpose of saving or protecting human life.
According to Walker County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Marlene Wells, deputies responded to a residential fire around 12:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24, in the 700 block of Farm to Market Road 247.
“Upon Cpl. Glaze’s arrival, he observed a wooden house engulfed in flames with smoke rolling out of the eves and front doorway. Corporal Glaze observed a female standing inside near the front door of the residence and without hesitation he went towards the female,” said Wells.
“With a vast amount of thick smoke, Cpl. Glaze made it to where the female was standing and that is when the female advised that her husband was still inside the house.”
Cpl. Glaze saw a man laying on the floor and was able to drag him out of the residence to safety.
“Emergency personnel advised that the heat from the fire, along with the smoke, it would take a very short time for someone to become incapacitated. EMS personnel believed that if they had stayed in the residence with that amount of smoke they would have been seriously injured or worse, yet that day no one was transported to receive medial attention,” Wells said.
Taylor, the homeowner saved by Cpl. Glaze, attended the ceremony and shook the hand of the man that saved his life, his wife and his pets.
“If it wasn’t for the Deputy I don’t think my husband and I would have made it. I wouldn’t have left my husband. Looking back, I don’t think I could have lifted my husband,” said Karen Taylor, wife of Steve Taylor. “We most likely would have both perished. We truly are grateful to the Deputy, and with all that is within us wish to say Thank You. He wasn’t a fireman, it wasn’t his job, but yet he ran into a house on fire to rescue this old woman and unknowingly my husband and two dogs in the process. He’s a Hero in our book we are forever grateful.”
