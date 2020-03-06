A Huntsville native, who most recently served as the chief financial officer for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, was honored Thursday in a ceremony for his recent promotion.
Jerry McGinty was named the newest director of the Legislative Budget Board, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick and Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen confirmed.
“Speaker Bonnen and I have been looking for a leader for the LBB who brings both broad experience and fiscal expertise and Jerry fits that bill,” Patrick said. “His extensive experience overseeing the budgetary operations of a major state agency as well as his experience working with both the Texas House and Senate make him uniquely qualified for the job.”
Jerry McGinty has a long record of public service in Texas. He has been at TDCJ for 28 years where he has held several positions before becoming CFO, including Deputy Chief Financial Officer, Budget Director and Senior Budget Analyst. He also served in the Human Resources, Communications, Classifications & Records and Commissary & Trust Fund divisions.
He was a member of the U.S. Department of Justice – National Institute of Corrections’ Executive Excellence Program, the Governor’s Executive Development Program at The University of Texas at Austin – LBJ School of Public Affairs and the Texas Fiscal Officers’ Academy. McGinty holds a Bachelor Degree in Business Administration from Sam Houston State University.
“McGinty brings to the agency an impressive level of budgetary expertise, which – combined with his years of senior-level experience leading a state agency – will elevate our state’s budget office to new heights,” Bonnen added.
The LBB has a wide range of responsibilities that are intended to serve the fiscal policy and analysis needs of the Texas Legislature. Responsibilities of the LBB include: adoption of a constitutional spending limit, preparing appropriations bill draft and preparing budget estimates documents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.