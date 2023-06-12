The Huntsville City Council approved LEM Construction Company Inc for the construction of the McGary Creek Lift Station to expand and improve the station. The agenda item was presented at the Tuesday night meeting held at the Huntsville Public Library.
The improvements and expansion of the 2.95 Million Gallons per Day (MGD) to 4.75 MGD in the 2016 Water and Wastewater Condition and Capacity Assessment Study, Freese and Nichols reported that the McGary Creek Lift Station was in fair condition.
City Engineer Kathlie Jeng-Bulloch, whom Mayor Andy Brauninger noted had been on vacation for the last month, reported that most if not all of the existing facilities had reached their useful life and will need to be replaced.
“There are five proposed private developments in various stages of planning and construction in the McGary Creek Lift Station sewer shed at this time,” Jeng-Bulloch reported. “Without the Lift Station expansion, the city would not have enough capacity to provide services to all of them.”
The five developments with resident lots include Magnolia Farms with 246, Westin Meadows with 216, Hunters Creek with 350, Heritage Trails with 200, and The Grove of Huntsville with 145.
The original design for the project was approved by council on May 3, 2022. Bids were received on April 23, 2023, with LEM offering a deduction in costs by using sea cast in-place concrete wet-well instead of using a polymer concrete structure. After staff review and reference checks, Jeng-Bulloch said value engineering was done to reduce the cost of the construction more.
The Total Base Bid was a over $6.7 million. However, Jeng-Bulloch reported that negotiations results in a large savings for the city.
Mayor Pro Tem Russell Humphrey, also a member of the Finance Committee, made note Tuesday evening that over half of the funding for the project is coming from American Rescue Plan funds in the amount of $2.8 million.
In other business, council approved the update to the City’s Fair Housing Policy, the Guaranteed Maximum Price (GMP) amendment for City Hall in the amount of $17,076,129 with the Christensen Building Group, an ordinance amending the FY22-23 budget and CIP project budgets, and additional services for professional engineering for the Interstate 45 segment 2B widening and utility relocation.
Mayor Brauninger thanked the people that dedicated so much time to the final project of the 2016 Bonds.
“My only regret is I won’t be on Council to dedicate the building when it is finished,” said Mayor Brauninger.
At-large Position 1 Councilmember Bert Lyle asked Jeng-Bulloch if she thought the bond project would come in at the budget.
“My hope is that we finish the project under budget,” Jeng-Bulloch said. “We do have contingency money budgeted in there.”
“I know it is far too early, but do we seem to be on schedule at this time,” asked Ward 4 Councilmember Jon Strong.
Jeng-Bulloch said an updated schedule would be provided soon, but could not answer that question at this time.
“First to give some good credit, we talked about (amending the budget and CIP project) items at our Finance Committee meeting and everybody on staff did a very, very fantastic job getting this done,” said Strong. “They were able to find eight different small jobs that we can put off until next year’s capital projects to find that money to take care of shortfalls.”
The meeting adjourned into execution session, for the council to discuss economic development negotiations for Projects LTS, Peanut and Cowboys. The City Secretary also had her yearly review, garnering a unanimous motion when council returned to session to renew her contract with 5% raise and six month severance extension.
