A man who shot at officers during a getaway attempt was found guilty of aggravated assault of a public servant by a Walker County jury on Friday.
Brandon McDaniel, Jr., 23, who was initially charged with attempted capital murder in November 2017, was convicted of aggravated assault of a public servant after a week long trial in front of District Judge Donald Kraemer. The first-degree felony charge holds a sentence between five and 99 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice facility. McDaniel’s sentencing will be determined at a later date.
“Our lead prosecutors, Jennifer Jenkins and Taylor Carter, did an outstanding job focusing the evidence on the conduct of this defendant in his attempt to evade capture and threaten our police,” Walker County District Attorney Will Durham said. “Cases where our law enforcement officers are threatened and shot at in Walker County will always be a high priority for prosecution by my office.”
On November 22, 2017, at around 3 a.m., officers responded to gunfire and encountered McDaniel in his vehicle at the intersection of Normal Park and Pine Shadows. After briefly trying to evade officers by car, McDaniel exited the vehicle without putting it in park, which caused a minor collision. McDaniel continued to run, ultimately ending up in the Connections apartment complex.
McDaniel fired several more shots as he was running, with one final shot in the direction of former Huntsville Police Officer Joshua Warvel, currently of the U.S. Marshal’s Office. Officer Warvel testified he heard the shot as it went past him.
The investigation concluded that the shell casing from this shot lodged in the gun preventing any more shots at pursuing officers.
McDaniel was able to elude pursuers initially, with TDCJ tracking dogs assisted in locating McDaniel in a nearby apartment approximately two hours later. McDaniel had returned to an apartment where he had previously been attending a party. Testimony in trial showed while in the apartment he had googled ways to elude tracking dogs.
“We are grateful to the jury that put so much effort into getting this verdict right. We do not take threats to the lives of our law enforcement lightly,” stated senior felony trial prosecutor Jennifer Jenkins. “This defendant’s behavior put at risk the safety of countless members of our community. Protecting our community is of the utmost importance and that can’t be done unless we stand up for the safety of those who protect us every day.”
McDaniel is currently in Walker County Jail awaiting sentencing on this charge. He is also awaiting trial for aggravated robbery in Harris County.
