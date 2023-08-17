The City of Huntsville November election for the Mayor and all four Ward positions will feature two candidates for Mayor. As of this posting, no candidates have filed to run in Ward 3.
Filing for candidacy closes at 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21.
John Jafreh has filed to run as Mayor of Huntsville. According to his application filed on July 31, Jafreh is a retired resident of Huntsville for 40 years.
His opponent on the November ticket will be Russell Humphrey, currently holding the Ward 2 position on City Council for four years.
Prospective candidates can file their applications with the City Secretary at the temporary City Hall, located at 1220 11th Street in the former Huntsville Police Department.
If there are no candidate on the ballot for Ward 3, a write-in candidate may run, but there are rules for declaring candidacy as a write-in. If no one is elected, a special election will need to be called by the city.
Ward 1 has Tore Fossum as the sole candidate. Ward 2 has Casey Cox as the sole candidate. Ward 4 has incumbent Jon Strong as the sole candidate.
The last day to register to vote in the Nov. 7, 2023 election is Tuesday, Oct. 10. The last day to apply to vote by mail is Oct. 27.
According to the Texas Ethics Commission website, the first campaign finance report from all candidates is 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10. The report must include all funds raised for the Nov. 7 election from July 1 or the date the campaign treasurer was appointed to Sept. 28.
Applications for ballot by mail must be submitted by mail, common or contract carrier, fax or email. If a voter submits the application via fax or email, the Early Voting Clerk must receive the original application via mail and within four days of receipt of the electronic copy.
To qualify to vote by mail, a voter must be 65 years of age or older on Election Day, have a disability, is expecting to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day, is confined in jail, or will be outside the county during early voting hours and on Election Day.
The application must be received in the Elections office no later than by 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27.
Applications postmarked for that date will not qualify if they are not received in her office by that time.
Early voting in-person runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 23 through Nov. 3 at the Walker County Storm Shelter, 455 S H 75 N, There will be two 12 hour days, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, and Friday, Nov. 3.
Election day voting will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7, at any of the polling locations listed on the county website at www.co.walker.tx.us under the Elections page.
