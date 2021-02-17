During this unprecedented weather event, the city is busy responding to various issues throughout the community.
First, I ask you to stay off the roads unless travel is absolutely necessary. The police and fire departments continue to answer calls for service and have responded to numerous minor accidents due to hazardous travel conditions. Second, we are working diligently to maintain the integrity of our water system. We are experiencing extremely low pressures due in part to all the waterline breaks throughout the town. Please continue to report water breaks to us at 294-5700.
Because of these pressure issues, we are issuing a boil water notice that we will lift once pressures return to normal. We ask that you help us conserve water by limiting your use to health and safety purposes only. Finally, city offices will be closed for the remainder of the week and will open for normal operations on Monday, February 22.
I pray that you and your family stay safe and warm through this event and we will get through this like we have overcome other challenges in the past. We are #HuntsvilleStrong.
