In response to the winter storm making its way across Huntsville, Mayor Andy Brauninger has issued a Disaster Declaration.
The Disaster Declaration was issued at noon on Sunday.
City Manager Aron Kulhavy announced Saturday that, due to the weather, all non-essential city services will be closed until noon on Tuesday. The city will continue to monitor the situation and depending on the severity of the event may make further changes to hours of operation.
The public is encouraged to stay off roadways if at all possible. Huntsville Police Department and the Streets Division have been working diligently to address icing issues as they occur, along with reporting issues to the Texas Department of Transportation.
The Walker County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) will activate an emergency warming shelter for Walker County residents as a winter blast moves in. The shelter, located at 455 SH 75 N in Huntsville, will open on Sunday at 5 pm through Wednesday at noon.Depending on weather conditions, dates and times may adjust.
Citizens are required to bring necessary clothing, medication, toiletries, baby food, formula, diapers, etc. Pets are not allowed at the shelter. Due to COVID-19, social distancing and masks are required at all times in the shelter.
If you need a warm place to stay during this event, you must call and register with the Emergency Operations Center at 936-435-8035 between the hours of 8 am - 5 pm. Walker County identification is required for entry.
The National Weather Service Houston/Galveston reports frigid, life and property-threatening, winter weather is expected into Thursday, with most severe conditions Sunday night into Tuesday afternoon. Bitterly cold air will continue moving into the region into midweek as an Arctic air mass spills into the area. Prolonged periods of below-freezing temperatures are expected - even at the beaches.
Two weather systems (one Sunday night-Monday morning and another toward midweek) will produce winter precipitation across many parts of Southeast Texas.
Travel will be impacted by hazardous road conditions. Sporadic power outages will be a possibility where ice builds up on powerlines and/or trees. Pipes (including sprinkler systems) will be subject to bursting if not adequately insulated, and hypothermia may be a possibility for those exposed and not dressed accordingly.
Residents complete should complete preparations before the coldest air and widespread frozen precipitation begins arriving Sunday evening. Remember the 4 P`s: pipes, people, pets, and plants. In addition, be aware of a space heater and generator dangers if not properly placed/used.
