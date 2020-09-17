The construction of a new police headquarters in Huntsville has hit a speed bump.
After meeting behind closed doors for nearly two hours on Tuesday, city council members unanimously voted to hire the Chapman Firm regarding a complaint about the new police headquarters. The Austin-based firm specializes in construction law.
After the meeting, Mayor Andy Brauninger addressed the issues in a statement to The Item.
“There have been some changes to the scope of work for the contractor due to issues with the design documents,” Brauninger noted. “The change orders have increased the cost of the construction, but the project is still expected to finish on time.”
The $20 million police headquarters and fire administration building contract was awarded in September 2019 to Flintco LLC. of Houston. Architects Design Group was selected as the architects for the project.
Brauninger noted that the city has placed the architect on notice of the claim, due to the change orders.
“The city expects the architect to accept responsibility for any problems it has caused and we, as the city council, are committed to seeing that through for the citizens of Huntsville,” he noted.
The Chapman Firm was last employed by the city in 2019, when racking and crumbling was discovered at the transfer station. That case concluded with the city being awarded a $1 million settlement.
