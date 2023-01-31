It’s time to plant trees, and the Walker County Master Gardeners and Texas A&M Forest Service are hosting three programs in February to help local citizens do it affordably and efficiently. Ben Plunkett will host “All About Trees” on Feb. 6 at the Huntsville Public Library. The Master Gardeners will host their tree sale on Feb. 11, and a spring gardening class on Feb. 13.
“All About Trees” is meant to help people select the best trees for the climate, how to plant them properly and maintain them responsibly. Plunkett works in the Resource Development and Sustainable Forestry divisions of the Forest Service. Part of the discussion will focus on which trees are the most drought resistant and where they should be planted based on soil type and available space. Recommendations on pruning and watering schedules will also be provided. The presentation will begin at 10 a.m. on Feb 6.
The annual tree sale at the Ag Extension Office on Tam Road will provide more than a thousand oaks and other tree varieties for a $1 donation beginning at 8 a.m. on Feb. 11. People are encouraged to come early since they usually run out in the first few hours. The sale will be held in the parking lot if the weather is nice. Light rain that day will move the sale to the educational center in the back right corner of the garden, and into the building in the case of heavy rain or extreme cold.
All proceeds go toward the Walker County Master Gardeners scholarship fund. The annual award goes to a high school senior with an interest in horticulture, agriculture, environmental sciences, biology, entomology, ornithology, plant and animal sciences, wildlife or forestry conservation. Proof of enrollment in an institution of higher learning is required, along with two letters of recommendation and an essay explaining the desired field of study. The deadline for submission this year is April 30.
At 10 a.m. on Feb 13 , “Spring Into Gardening” will feature multiple presentations on best gardening practices for the upcoming months. Lisa Howell will elaborate on her last informational lecture on hugelkultur, which is the ancient practice of mimicking nature to create a highly efficient garden bed. The base is made of decomposing logs, branches and yard waste.
Adding to the mound continually results in a higher profile that doesn’t require stooping to weed and plant. The thermal mass releases heat, which allows for year round planting in this climate. The environment acts like a sponge, retaining moisture and releasing nutrients slowly, requiring less water and fertilizer than a traditional bed.
“You can use any kind of organic material. We add manure, which helps create microbes and fungi that are great for the soil, much like humans benefit from probiotics. We’re planting blueberry bushes now where we had greens, tomatoes and herbs before because rotating the crops also improves the soil. We’ll plant new vegetables and fruit trees around the bushes next. That’s the other great thing about hugelkultur, you can plant several things together,” said Howell. This bed is maintained by the Gail Warren will offer a detailed lesson on permaculture, highlighting best practices for pruning and propagation of vegetables and flowering plants. Rhonda Hanks will share how to deal with drought using drip irrigation with instructions on mulching and composting to retain moisture. She will also provide direction on what to plant and when to encourage a thriving garden into the summer months.
Hanks has been a Master Gardener for 16 years and has learned a lot working with members of the Forest Service. Even though she doesn’t claim to be an expert on trees, she offers some great advice about tree placement and their sensitivity to new construction and any other activity that might disturb their roots.
“When planning to build a new structure or driveway near trees, use a rope to measure at least three feet beyond the outermost part of the tree’s canopy, known as the drip line. Then construct a perimeter around the tree to keep any major activity outside that area. Failing to do this often results in the loss of the tree within five years, especially for post oaks, which have a fairly shallow root system.” said Hanks.
She also recommends following Mark Valencia, an Australian naturalist based in Queensland. He offers a wealth of information on growing food, raising animals and maintaining a healthy lifestyle that promotes sustainability for people and the planet.
“What he presents is relevant to everything we do because our climates are very similar,” said Hanks.
Find Valencia at https://selfsufficientme.com/. To access the online tree planting guide recommended by the A&M Forest Service, visit https://texastreeplanting.tamu.edu/. For more information on hugelkultur, visit https://richsoil.com/hugelkultur.
