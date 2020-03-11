It’s that time of year again! The Walker County Master Gardeners will be holding their annual Spring Sale on Saturday, March 14 at the Walker County Demonstration Gardens. The sale begins at 8:00 a.m. and concludes at Noon. Old familiar favorites will be offered along with lots of new plants and other items.
This week we will stick to the offerings in the Greenhouse. Tomatoes and peppers are the primary plants in the Greenhouse, but there will be others. Just a reminder that although March 1 is typically our last frost date here in Huntsville, we all know about those late season freezes. So be prepared to cover or protect your tomatoes and peppers if there’s a late frost this month. We have had a bad cold snap as late as April 8.
The largest numbers of tomatoes will be the Celebrity, Juliet, Super Sweet 100 Hybrid, Big Beef, Champion 2, Tycoon Beefsteak, and Roma Supremo F1. There will be limited numbers of Florida 47, Biltmore, Cherokee Purple and Sun Sugar Hybrid. Here’s some info on the offered tomatoes.
The Super Sweet 100 Hybrid is an indeterminate tomato that has long branches of bright red, 1 inch globe shaped fruit. This tomato has a higher vitamin C content than any other tomato. They are amazingly sweet, and are resistant to Verticillium Wilt and Fusarium Wilt race 1. Plant outdoors when night temperatures consistently remain above 55 degrees F. Set plants 2 to 2 1/2 feet apart. Since this plant can get up to 8 feet tall and has long branches of fruit clusters, be prepared to stake or support the plant. These are great tomatoes to drop into a salad, slip on a skewer or alone as a snack.
Big Beef has been around for over 25 years and is still providing an old-fashioned tomato flavor with new disease resistance. The good thing about this large, beefsteak-type tomato is it can still handle our Walker County cool, wet weather and still set fruit reliably. This indeterminate tomato will produce from summer to early fall and it is highly disease resistant. This is another one that likes to run around, so provide staking or support for heavy fruit and long vines.
The Champion 2 is a better version of the original Champion. Taste is the same, but disease resistance makes it a more successful plant in the vegetable garden for the home gardener. This tomato needs a full 2-3 foot spacing between plants, at least one inch of water per week and a minimum of 6 hours of sunlight to do its job. It’s medium-sized fruit is perfect for slicing to go on burgers, sandwiches or a Caprese salad.
Ten varieties of peppers will be available at the sale. Some are old favorites, some were new last year and are back this year, but in limited numbers such as the Ghost Pepper, Carolina Reaper and the Habanero Mix. Other peppers besides the ones listed below are: Tricked You Hybrid Jalapeno, TAM Jalapeno, and the King Arthur Red Bell Pepper.
The Giant Marconi is one of the biggest Italian-type sweet peppers. The peppers ripen from green to red, and are sweetest when the turn to red. The pepper can reach from 6-8 inches long on a plant that can reach up to 30 inches in height. They were awarded the All-American Selection in 2001. They have a smoky flavor that makes them perfect for grilling or roasting. They are tasty in a sandwich as well as in cooked dishes. With good yields and resistance to the tobacco mosaic virus and potato Y virus, they are vegetable garden favorite. Keep the plant picked for best production.
The California Wonder PS Green has been a favorite of home gardeners and for the market. It is an open-pollinated bell pepper that produces extra-large fruit and has high yields. Producing a mostly 4-lobed pepper that is about 4 by 4 inches with a dark green color, it has thick walls and a sweet taste.
Disease resistant, for best spacing keep plants at least two feet apart and in full sun.
The Golden Cal Wonder bell pepper is great for fresh eating with a sweet flavor. They are a very productive plant and can reach up to 30 inches in height. The fruit ripens from a medium green to golden yellow and into a deep orange. I blocky shaped, mostly 4-lobed pepper, it has thick flesh and can be harvested from summer through early fall.
Other vegetables include: Straight 8 and Garden Sweet Burpless Hybrid Cucumbers, Fordhook Zucchini, Early Prolific Straightneck Squash and Black Beauty Eggplant. Chandler Strawberries will be available in limited numbers.
Don’t forget the Bake Sale, Raffle and Garden Shop will also be available. Parking is Free, but please follow the directed traffic. The sale goes on whether the weather cooperates or not! Bring your own wagon or ask for a numbered slot to “hold” your plants while you continue to shop. Cash, checks or credit cards are accepted.
More next week on other plants that will be available. The location is 102 Tam Road at the Walker County Demonstration Gardens. For more information, call the AgriLife Extension Office at 936-435-2426. Master Gardeners are ‘in’ on Thursdays. You may go to the Walker County Master Gardeners Facebook page for updated information or email us at walkercomg@gmail.com.
—
The Walker County Extension Office is also on Facebook. WalkerCoTxAgrilife has been established to provide updates and information to Walker County residents and landowners on a timely basis. The Walker County Master Gardeners are also on Facebook! Check out both of these Facebook pages and hit "like" to join.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.