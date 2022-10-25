Mary Laura Gibbs was the featured artist at the 19th Street Quilt Stroll on Saturday. Her portion of the show was hung on the walls in the sanctuary of First Christian Church. In contrast to the full-size quilts that were carefully displayed on each pew, the display of her work looked like a gallery exhibit. The pieces vary in size, much like paintings, and a few resemble classic studies in florals and color schemes. Some use traditional patterns, but there is a lot more involved than mere fabric and thread.
“You cannot be revolutionary without something from which to revolt,” said Gibbs.
Grouped together by pattern and set apart by concept, the thought behind her fabric art goes far beyond fun or functionality. Her work is driven primarily by color and a Bernina sewing machine. She considers all methods of quilting to be a form of art, and she explores many techniques and fabrics that are far from the norm.
The names she chooses are as thought-provoking as the content. The quilt called “I’m Saved” is named after a hymnal. But it’s also the story of a project that hung on her design wall for 10 years. Gibbs came close to cutting it up for other projects several times. When she attempted to finish it last year, she no longer had any of the original fabric that she started with. She said she did what the Amish would do, adding fabric with a similar hue while keeping the geometric integrity of the original design.
“When I finally put it together, it turned out so much better than I had ever imagined,” said Gibbs. This could also be said for how her talent emerged from the pandemic to create so many pieces that are beyond traditional quilts. She says you need to be both up close and far away to truly appreciate them.
Between greeting friends and strangers at the show, Gibbs gave a detailed account of where the fabrics were derived from, what the subject matter was meant to convey, and what led her to the idea to create such images. She is as much a well-cultured curator as she is an artist.
Gibbs was born and raised in Huntsville. She studied art history at Bryn Mawr College in Pennsylvania and Princeton University in New Jersey. She then lived in New York and later in Venice, Italy. Gibbs returned to Huntsville in 1986.
The following year she began sewing by taking classes at Fabric Carousel on the downtown square. She came to be a quilter by constructing garments, which gave her plenty of scrap material to practice with. With this statement, she dispels certain myths about quilting. One is that quilts are always made of scraps. This is both true and untrue.
“We make our own scraps,” said Gibbs. Most quilters have yards and yards of fabric and still buy more. Another myth is that quilting has always been done by working women. She calls attention to a “Crazy Quilt” nearby that features velvet and silk. She pointed out that the wives of U.S. Presidents, such as Lou Henry Hoover and Ida Saxton McKinley were known as avid quilters and the point of women gathering was as much for social connection and artistic expression as for creating practical home goods.
Gibbs says she has been greatly encouraged by the work and support of her friends. One of those friends was the late Samuella Wynne Palmer. When Palmer passed away, she left her fabric stash to Gibbs. This was a gift of silks and exotic fabrics that Gibbs would not have tried otherwise. Using these textiles has evolved into a kind of reverence for using fabrics that are related to a particular person.
Her Sandhop Star quilt is made of neckties that belonged to the late Ed Sandhop, who was a long time manager of the Gibbs Bros. & Company real estate firm. She can tell you which of the ties she incorporated into the design were colors that actually wore, and which two were still in the package when she received the collection of ties from Ed’s wife Genevieve.
Gibbs also made a quilt from neckties that belonged to the late James Patton in 2016. These quilts are as much a part of the history of the inhabitants of Huntsville as they are a visually pleasing example of popular quilting patterns. In this particular piece, she used the L block pattern in reverse.
This is just one way Gibbs gives the observer an additional layer of meaning. On one wall hangs a colorful piece called “Bollywood Wedding” that some would recognize as a traditional wedding circle quilt, but in this version, Gibbs used very bold colors and metallic stitching. A silk dress from India was used to make the background.
In juxtaposition, the piece hung beneath it is called “Living in Sin”. It began as her practice piece to create the wedding circle design but does not incorporate the intertwined rings of the traditional pattern. Each ring has a distinct zig zag pattern. The background is black cotton with bold neon shapes. She says it was one of her favorite shirts she bought from a hippie in San Francisco.
Gibbs uses visual concepts that are old as a way to present modern images. She did this with silhouettes, which were popular in the early 1800s before photography allowed images to be captured. This group in the display used the forms of faceless athletes. Using only bold and basic colors for the central image, she attempted to see how little she could do and still convey the image. She used lively backgrounds to balance the minimal details of the subject.
One depicts a calf roper from an iconic photo from the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Rather than a cowboy hat, you see a blue baseball cap flying overhead, and the stitching of the rope precisely where his teeth would be gripping it.
Gibbs loves baseball, especially former Yankees pitcher and Texas native Andy Pettitte. She says she has done an intensive case study on his ears alone, using different techniques and colors to embody his likeness onto fabric. Her piece “Scandal Andy” is a nod to the revelation that he used performance enhancing drugs after his pivotal role in winning the World Series in 1996.
She uses imitation to evoke an image of something that seems similar in shape but is fundamentally the opposite in content. Gibbs has an affinity for feed sacks, specifically the heavy duty version with colorfast advertising images that came into commercial use in the 1920s. The fighting cocks on the antique Full O Pep logo reminded her of Japan. This led her to construct and hang the piece “Take it Outside” as a kimono.
Gibbs calls attention to the backs of her quilts, saying that sometimes the back is more interesting than the front. Gibbs does not dye or paint any of the fabrics that she uses in her quilts, but prefers to use hand dyed pieces from other artists.
Some of her works are very simple designs that bring together the colors of a certain place or time of day. These are based on the concepts made popular by German artist and author Josef Albers. She quotes him in saying “colors never clash in nature,” which is the basis of “Colorado” and “All about Evening”.
Gibbs said she is grateful to Linda Hardwick and all the other ladies who helped organize the event, and to Molly Campbell and Bette Nelson who established it last year. From modern and seasonal to antique and delicate, the quilts that were showcased by local artists evoked a feeling of comfort. Like the sewing circles that fostered this art, friends gathering to appreciate the skills of their peers is an age-old practice that is ripe for a comeback.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.