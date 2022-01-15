The community will come together Monday for a day of unity and service in remembrance of one of the nation’s most celebrated civil rights leaders.
Each year, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day brings together friends and family for a day of reflection on the achievements of the holiday’s namesake, while inspiring the community to dream for a brighter tomorrow.
For nearly three decades, city officials and the Huntsville Police Department have helped clear the roads and escorted the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade down 10th Street with a show of custom floats, ATVs, horse riders and drill team performers. For its 25th year, the parade has attracted 75 organizations from the Huntsville area to sponsor the event, with floats from churches, schools and the city to honor the life and achievements of the civil rights leader.
“I feel like Huntsville is really growing as a community,” said Betty Smith, parade founder.
The annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade will begin lining up at 8 a.m. in front of the Samuel Walker Houston Memorial Museum & Cultural Center, located at 1604 10th Street. The participants will depart from the museum at 10:30 a.m. and will begin making their way along the traditional parade route down 10th Street to a gathering at Emancipation Park on Martin Luther King Dr. Rev. Eldridge McAdams of Greater Victory Missionary Baptist Church will give a speech at that time with refreshments provided until 12:30 p.m.
As the pandemic continues to run its course, the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day program will follow the parade virtually for its second year. The program will leave behind its usual residence at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Recreation Center, with hopes to return after its grand renovations are completed and the pandemic has hopefully reached an end.
“We wanted to go face to face and it was a very hard decision, we really waited until this past week to realize that we could not bring the community together because of the rise of COVID, so this is the second year that we have had to go virtual,” said Vanetta Mills, chairperson of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day program.
Local leaders will be addressing this year’s theme of “What Matters Today,” based on a paraphrased quote by Dr. King. The program will begin with greetings from city council members Deloris Massey and Dee Howard Mullins, the Houston based Rev. Kenneth Levingston from Jones Memorial United Methodist Church, Mayor Andy Brauninger and Sam Houston State University President Alisa White.
Entertainment will include performances by the Praise on Purpose team from St. Paul United Methodist Church, a rendition of “We Will Overcome” by Rashaud Wallace and the lighting of a memorial candle by the local chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Kappa Mu chapter sorority.
“The MLK Day celebration is an annual event that we do to unify ourselves and come together just for that one hour once a year. It’s an annual occasion that we all look forward to kind of like a family get together to honor the great man of our time,” Mills said, adding that she hopes it inspires viewers to go out and provide a positive service in the community.
To view the Martin Luther King Jr. Day program, visit the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Huntsville, TX Facebook and YouTube pages.
