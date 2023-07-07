William Lee Martin has been in comedy for 26 years, helping people find humor in just about any situation. He is distinctly Texan with a self deprecating style and a way of telling stories that will make you laugh out loud. On Friday, July 15, Martin will return to Old Town Theatre with a completely new show as part of his Comedy Stampede Tour.
Since his debut here last year, Martin has not only changed his act, but he’s revamped his entire business model to expand his fan base, his side projects, and the amount of time he spends with his family. He now has a new podcast, new music, and a children’s book on the verge of publication.
Martin began his comedy career in Arlington, Texas after nearly a decade of working in advertising. He named his first production company “Burn the Boat,” developing the philosophy to succeed or die trying. As “Cowboy Bill,” a nickname given to him by his grandfather, Martin has opened for some of country music’s biggest stars, including George Strait and Loretta Lynn.
He was signed to perform with the Blue Collar Comedy crew, first made famous by Jeff Foxworthy and Larry the Cable Guy. Martin has entertained troops overseas and traveled the U.S. with Brad Paisley and Rascal Flatts as part of Country Music Television’s Most Wanted Live Tour. He also spent a decade performing on cruise ships.
In 2015, he and his wife financed his first one hour special “Let the Laughter Roll,” which was picked up by Country Music Television. He developed the Kings of Cowtown Comedy Tour with Chad Prather before deciding to go back to his given name. He then toured with Alex Reymundo for the Tex Mex Comedy Tour.
By 2018, he was flying solo again and after some soul searching and prayer about the state of things, he was led to clean up his act, in a number of ways. The obvious change was removing profanity from his show. He calls this style “Pixar Clean” using clever innuendo instead of foul language.
In 2019, he released two one hour specials, “Standing in the Middle” and “The Nutcracker.” When the pandemic kept him from touring to promote his work, he took to social media with a daily talk that encouraged people to get through the day with a smile on their faces.
That daily offering took his followers from 40k to half a million. He has continued to do the talk weekly, now streaming on Sundays at 4 p.m. The basis is still encouragement, inviting viewers to work on things that matter.
Last week’s challenge was to get off the couch and start moving for your health, which he filmed while walking. This week Martin urged listeners to call relatives they haven’t spoken to in a while as he was hosting his extended family for fishing and barbecue. It’s refreshing to hear a comedian speaking from the heart while making the moves he is asking you to apply. It’s not a gimmick. It’s a guy who has made many changes in his own life urging the rest of us to do the same.
He just dropped a new podcast called Cowtown Drive-In where he will work his way through MGM’s Top 100 Movies of All Time. Beginning with the movie “Independence Day,” he will be dissecting the plot and poking fun at the characters. Catch it on his Facebook page and Youtube Channel every Thursday at 7 p.m. CST.
In the background of writing comedy, Martin has always been a songwriter, working with artists like Chris Rivers and Will Southern. He has a publishing company named after his mother, whose passing inspired the creation for his very first song. He is currently collaborating with J.D Monson and just recorded two new Christmas songs to be released this holiday season.
Martin has been the CEO of the Cowboys Who Care Foundation since he and his wife Michele founded the charity in 2012.
The organization has given out over 10,000 cowboy hats to children with life-threatening illnesses since its inception.
This year, Martin passed the reins to Resistol President Ricky Bolin in hopes of expanding their reach.
He also has a children’s book in the works called “My Weekends with my Dad.” He wrote it 10 years ago, and left it on the back burner until recently when he found a great editor and illustrator. The book was written from a kid’s perspective in hopes of teaching Dads a better way to connect with their kids during visits.
“As a guy who has gone through a divorce, I know how hard it is to change gears. At least 50% of kids today are affected by divorce in some way, and there aren’t many children’s books about the subject. I wanted to show Dads that there is a way to have fun without spending a ton of money. By using your imagination, you can create all kinds of adventures at home that are as much fun as going to some big amusement park or public event,” said Martin.
In real life, Martin is happily married with a blended family that includes five children and four grandchildren. He no longer plays bars or clubs, preferring more intimate venues with less than 1000 seats. Instead of hiring an opening act, the show starts with a biographical video about his roots and a cowboy quiz. He then delivers an hour and a half of solid laughter.
“I couldn’t wait to rebook this venue,” said Martin. “The folks at Old Town are amazing. They’re extremely professional, and it’s a great group to hang out with after the show.”
Subscribe to his Youtube channel, find him on Facebook, and see his tour dates at https://www.williamleemartin.com/. Donate to Cowboys Who Care at https://www.cowboyswhocare.org/. Purchase tickets to the Old Town Show at https://www.oldtowntheatre-huntsville.org/events.html.
