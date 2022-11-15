Marine Corps celebrates birthday

Roughly 100 Marines attended the 247th Marine Corps Birthday Celebration along with their spouses and families on Thursday, Nov. 10, at the HEARTS Veterans Museum. Veterans from every conflict and operation in the history of the U.S. military were recognized for their service and asked to stand as their respective tour of duty was announced. From elders to those in their twenties, they all enjoyed the fellowship of their brothers and sister in arms.
Every year around the world, a message from the current Commandant is read aloud to those assembled. That post is now held by General David H. Berger. His message this year reflects on almost 250 years of exceptional prowess and how to prepare for the future. He also invites us to focus on the individual Marine, consistently earning the reputation of the world’s elite fighting force.
Berger applauds their ability to adapt to every environment and characteristic of war. He highlights their love for each other as the element that makes them the most formidable and sets them apart from the rest.
He reminds us that peace is never guaranteed, and calls on those in uniform today to write the next chapter of their legacy. This message was read by Chief Warrant Officer Bob “Gunner” Smith.
In 1921 Maj. Gen. John A. Lejeune was the Commandant. He wrote Marine Corps Order No. 47, summarizing the history and mission of the Marines. He directed that the order was to be read on Nov. 10 of each year to commemorate their tradition and celebrate their inception.
LeJeune’s order was read by Colonel Dan McDaniel. The order calls to mind the glories of the long and illustrious history of the Marine Corps:
From the Battle of Trenton to the Argonne, Marines have won foremost honors in war, and in the long eras of tranquility at home, generation after generation of Marines have grown gray in war in both hemispheres and in every corner of the seven seas, that our country and its citizens might enjoy peace and security.
In every battle and skirmish since the birth of our corps, Marines have acquitted themselves with the greatest distinction, winning new honors on each occasion until the term “Marine” has come to signify all that is highest in military efficiency and soldierly virtue.
This high name of distinction and soldierly repute we who are Marines today have received from those who preceded us in the corps. With it we have also received from them the eternal spirit which has animated our corps from generation to generation and has been the distinguishing mark of the Marines in every age.
Order No. 47 has been read at this event by McDaniel since he attended his first gathering in Huntsville in 2002. McDaniel got his start in the service through the Navy ROTC program at Tulane University, becoming a 2nd Lieutenant in 1973. He received his flight training in Pensacola and earned his wings in September of 1975.
McDaniel served as a helicopter pilot stationed aboard Naval ships for six years, serving in Hong Kong, Australia, Africa, the Mediterranean and the Indian Ocean. He retired from Miramar in San Diego after 30 years of service. McDaniel came to Huntsville the year before his retirement to visit his parents in Livingston and decided to purchase a home. He was the Director of the Lowman Student Center at SHSU for 17 years and has been the event coordinator for the Marine Corps Birthday for the last 12 years.
The cake ceremony is the third part of every Marine Corps Birthday celebration. The oldest and youngest Marines at the gathering are asked to come forth. The cake is cut with a sword and the first piece of cake is presented to the youngest Marine by the oldest Marine, symbolizing the passing of honor and responsibility to the younger generation. It is believed that this tradition was first incorporated at Quantico, Virginia, in 1935.
The youngest Marine in the group was Erick Coronel. He is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry at SHSU. Born in May of 1998, he trained in San Diego and has served two deployments as a mortarman, stationed in Australia and Japan. Coronel is originally from Houston and is set to graduate in 2025. This is his second year to attend the event in Huntsville and says his favorite part is meeting the older veterans and seeing the history represented here.
The oldest Marine was Don Smith, born in January of 1926. He also attended training in San Diego. He served as a radio technician and was deployed to Guam at the end of WWII. Originally from Illinois, he grew up in Georgetown, 150 miles south of Chicago. He has lived at Elkins Lake in Huntsville since 1994 and is an avid golfer.
His wife, Nell, is from Lufkin and they have been married for 26 years. She is a Gold Star Mother. Her son, Curtis Daniel Miller, fell in the line of duty in Vietnam and is commemorated on the Memorial Wall. She said when she is not keeping track of Don, she spends her time playing Bunko. The couple has attended this birthday celebration in Huntsville for the last five years.
This particular event in Huntsville was founded by Sergeant Joe Shaw, Col. Don Beal and Col. John Airola 35 years ago. It was originally held at the Rick Byrd Ranch. Dennis Wilmoth has been involved with the event since the HEARTS Museum opened in 2009. He has served as a volunteer for the Veterans Museum since 1998, cataloging artifacts and taking mobile exhibits to Huntsville area schools before the museum was housed at West Hill Mall. Wilmoth trained at Camp Pendleton and served in Vietnam.
Wilmoth said he loves to meet other Marines, especially welcoming in the younger generation. These gentlemen share a strong bond of brotherhood and a profound sense of pride in having fought for their country. They continue their duty through educating and volunteering to help others. Wilmoth has worked with the Wounded Warriors organization as well as Operation Military Embrace. It matters to them to give back to their fellow veterans.
The Marines were established by the Continental Congress in 1775, and have served in tandem with the Navy since 1834.
They are called “the tip of the spear” because they are often the first force on the ground when a conflict arises. Today, there are 174,000 active duty Marines stationed or deployed around the world. Semper Fi has been their motto since 1883. It means “always faithful”.
It’s clear that the Marines who have ties to Huntsville and Walker County have taken these words as an oath to live by.
To volunteer your time or donate resources to Marines in Walker County, contact Dan McDaniel at mcdanieldj@msn.com. For more information about the history of the Marines, visit www.marines.com.
The complete transcript of the Marine Corps Birthday Message can be found online.
