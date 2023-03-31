Born April 11, 1819, Margaret Lea Houston was a pivotal figure in the history of Texas. Not only did she create a domestic haven for Sam Houston and their family during his tenure as a senator and governor, she impressed her positive influence on his lifestyle. She was his solace during some of the most trying times of his career.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11, Curator of Education Nancy Gajan and the Sam Houston Memorial Museum staff will host demonstrations and provide refreshments in honor of Margaret’s birthday. The staff will use Margaret’s recipes to make white cupcakes with chocolate frosting and lemon curd to be served with lemonade for visitors in the breezeway of the Woodland Home.
A newly built replica of Margaret’s quilting frame will be on display with interpreters engaging in some of her favorite activities like quilting, sewing and letter writing. Frequent correspondence between Sam and Margaret is an important piece of history about their lives. Margaret would give detailed accounts of the daily lives of their family and friends, and Sam would share news of his travels and challenges in leadership. Some of the Houston family letters will be on display at the event, with feather quills and steel tipped pens, ink and parchment paper, and a wax seal for visitors to create a handwritten keepsake the old fashioned way.
Margaret perfected her penmanship while attending Pleasant Valley Academy and Judson Female Institute in Alabama where she grew up. She met Sam Houston at a party in Mobile, Ala., and their connection was instantaneous. Even though her family was concerned about his age and reputation, they were married for 23 years and had eight children. According to Gajan, “Margaret was a devoted and loving wife and mother who longed for Sam to be home with her while Sam longed for Margaret to be with him in D.C. Margaret simply did not care for all the hustle and bustle of the political scene. She wanted to create and maintain a home that would encourage Sam to stay. Margaret loved planting flowers, and the square beds located in front of the Woodland Home are an accurate reflection of the Houston’s time there.”
“Margaret was devoted to the education of her children and kept Sam up to date on their progress in that area. Despite an age difference of more than 20 years, Sam and Margaret were truly devoted to one another and the love they shared is very much on display in their letters. She was a devout Baptist, very much involved in the Baptist Church here in Huntsville. Margaret was a praying woman and loved writing poetry. She didn’t believe in drinking for any reason, even while undergoing surgery, ” said Gajan.
Margaret was the impetus for Sam to stop drinking and swearing, and the reason why he was baptized and attended church. Despite chronic asthma and bouts of depression, her steadfast loyalty sustained him through the secession of Texas and his removal from office. She was by his side until the very end. From the Steamboat House where Sam spent his final years to Woodland Home where four of the Houston’s children were born. The museum grounds are a very special place to relive history. Each building is a piece of the past, carefully preserved and curated to give visitors a glimpse of life in the 1800s. Live demonstrations on blacksmithing will be held on April 1, spinning and weaving on April 8, and kick wheel pottery throwing on April 15.
Admission to the museum will be free all day on April 11, when visitors can appreciate the “Ladies of Influence” exhibit by Jude Routh. The Wigwam Neosho Gift Shop will also be open, where guests can purchase a copy of the cookbook “Dining at the Governor’s Mansion”, featuring some of Margaret’s favorite recipes on pages 22-35.
The Sam Houston Memorial Museum and Republic of Texas Presidential Library is located at 1836 Sam Houston Avenue. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and Sundays from noon to 4:30 p.m. The museum grounds are open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information about events at the museum, visit their website at http://samhoustonmemorialmuseum.com/.
