Jane Manthei began making art as a way to express herself before she could speak. As a person on the autism spectrum, the tools she was given to help her communicate have evolved into an art form. “Speaking with Color and Light” describes both the art she creates and how she shares her inner dialogue with the world. On Tuesday, Feb 7, she will host her first solo show in the main gallery at the Wynne Home Arts Center.
When Manthei was three, her speech therapists presented the Picture Exchange Communication System. They gave her small laminated cards with images of common objects to help her express her needs. By the time she was nine, she was able to speak in a pragmatic language. Within the next two years, she began drawing comics to elaborate on what she could not then verbalize.
Most people on the spectrum experience sound as louder and color as brighter in comparison to those who are not. They tend to think in pictures that are in motion, and notice details and variations in hue that most people can’t. By the age of 18, she was able to recreate images of Elizabeth Taylor and Elvis that went far beyond amateur sketches. In March she will turn 28, marking a decade of creating noticeably intriguing art.
Her work has been part of group shows with the Visual Art Society in Bryan and “The Possibility of Disability” at Davis Gallery in Austin. Manthei said she is deeply grateful to the Wynne Home staff for inviting her to host her first solo show.
The majority of her work begins with photographs. Many come from her sister Chelsea, who is a biologist and photographer. The results are so realistic that some have a hard time believing that she created them by hand. But her work is the product of practice combined with the abilities that make her unique.
Most of her work is done with wax based pencils, which allows for the fine details that make them hyper realistic. She is known for her commission work with people’s pets. Another talent is recreating old family photographs. Part of the show features images of her great grandparents in hues that match the originals. It seems as if you are looking at a vintage black and white or monochrome sepia.
“Serenity” was her first attempt to create a piece without a photograph in 2018. She made many different sketches of the flowers to perfect them before adding them to the forest scene.
The cone flowers, Indian paintbrush and bluebonnets are a part of vividly fond memories of walks through the avenues of Huntsville with her mother.
Several of her pieces are from different locations along the Gulf Coast. “Rainbow Sunrise” is from a photograph of Corpus Christi Bay taken by her cousin.
Another is from the dock at El Jardin in El Lago. Her first trip to the beach was fairly recent.
For a person who can feel images deeply, the experience had a profound effect on the way she captures water.
“The rise and fall of the water was a little intimidating at first. The motion and the colors were mesmerizing. It was almost sensory overload. I could feel the water breathing,” said Manthei.
One of the more fascinating parts of her process is that she primarily works with the images upside down. This helps her focus on the overall image without getting overwhelmed by the details. Manthei begins by drawing a grid on the photograph and a grid on artist paper of equal ratio.
She sometimes makes multiple sketches of different components before she feels it’s accurate enough to include in the final image.
This drive to recreate an image in its exact likeness is partially ingrained by working with letters and logos for clients. Her father Ken is a well known sign painter who employs Jane as his apprentice.
This exposure to color theory and mathematical accuracy has helped foster her artistic abilities, but her art is largely self taught.
“Her mother has helped her a great deal, but I am just blown away by what Jane can do,” said Ken.
Her mother Fran serves as Jane’s business coach and the two of them are equally dedicated to spreading “Autism Acceptance”. Since 2012, they have given away small art pieces in Huntsville and Bryan during Autism Awareness Month to highlight the positive side of living on the spectrum.
They promote the phrase “neurological diversity” to help create inclusion for those who are commonly misunderstood and to educate others who may be undiagnosed.
The two are incredibly kind and patient with each other and want to share that way of being with the rest of the world.
The collection they have curated is a moving example of the emotional journey they’ve shared and the distinct visual language that Jane has created. It’s the kind of work that deserves to be witnessed.
The show will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Wynne Home Arts Center, located at 1428 11th St. Professional prints by Dominic Angonia in Bryan will be available for sale at the show for $10 each, and stationery bundles will be priced at $20 for ten cards featuring flowers and birds.
