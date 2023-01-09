The City of Huntsville will turn over management of the Huntsville Public Library to Library Systems and Services on Monday, Jan. 30.
According to their press release issued Thursday, the library and all its assets remain the property of the City, from the building, the books, digital material, the furniture, local archives and technology. The library policies and direction will be controlled locally in accordance with policies and procedures adopted by the City.
On Sept. 3, the Huntsville Public Library was closed for several hours as employees removed book displays at the direction of City Manager Aron Kulhavy.
The Item reported at the time that the closure was to remove all displays after a group called for the removal of a “Read with Pride” display.
Kulhavy said there are no banned books but the library has removed all displays until such time that the City can review the policies and procedures governing displays.
“The library was closed on that Wednesday until all displays were removed,” he stated. “To be clear, this is not directed at any specific content because all displays are discontinued until review of policies by the City.”
In addition to the “Read with Pride” display, a “Banned Book Week” display was also taken down, along with all new book displays.
Although the city claims it did not target any specific content, a flier was circulated on social media calling for the removal of a “shameful display at the Huntsville Public Library.”
“Many books on the controversial subject of homosexuality were being promoted without discretion in the main entrance of the public library,” the flier stated. “Picture books meant for children were mixed in with a lesbian romance novel and other LGBTQ+ books intended for adults.”
The flier claimed Huntsville City Council members assured concerned citizens that the display would be removed prior to the library opening on the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 31, but the library employees present made it clear they had no intention of willingly taking the display down. They locked the doors after the normal opening time of 10 a.m., remaining closed to the public with no explanation and no effort to remove the books on display.
“It wasn’t until early afternoon, when city employees arrived to apparently enforce the removal of displayed books, that the library doors finally opened to the public,” the flier claimed.
The City began talking about the library policies and employee handbook on Sept. 20, during an executive session at their regular meeting. No action was taken by the Huntsville City Council.
Kulhavy received the sole source porposal of Library Managed Services from LS&S on Nov. 2. The letter indicated that the complete outsourcing of municipal library services, include a proprietary library management software.
That letter also indicated that LS&S will manage back office operations including finance and human resources management, complete collection management and library marketing and patron engagement/management.
The City of Huntsville said in their press release that the partnership is to enhance the operations of the library and services it provides to the Huntsville community.
Facts presented by the City along with the press release say that “LS&S library experts partner with community leaders to strategize, develop and deliver excellent library services in alignment with community goals.”
The Huntsville Public Library Advisory Board has not met since June 7, 2022.
Board members were unaware of the discussion or possible action to change management, and furthermore haven’t had new members appointed to constitute a quorum for a meeting.
The Friends of the Huntsville Public Library were also unaware of changes being made to the management of the library.
When LS&S assumes operation of the library, they have committed to working with government leaders and/or library boards to set the budget, make policy decisions and determine operating hours.
The contract approved by City Council on Dec. 20, reads that library hours will remain the same.
“Outsourcing or managed services is not the same as privatization,” according to the City. “LS&S does not privatize libraries. LS&S honors and serves in alignment with the core values of public librarianship.”
The City added that LS&S Collection Management will purchase materials based on community needs, demographics, preferences and usage.
The cost summary presented to Council included pricing and boasts an 11 percent savings for the City, with a management fee of $635,247 for year one, which includes materials costs.
By the end of the 10 year contract, LS&S is expected to be paid $815,124 for year 10.
