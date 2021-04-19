A potential gun sale turned violent Friday.
Police reports say that the victim was stopped at a gas station in the 300 block of US 190 when a known suspect walked up to his vehicle, pointed a handgun at him and demanded the victim’s wallet.
Huntsville police spokesman Lt. Jim Barnes said that the victim and the suspect had agreed to meet at the gas station for a potential gun purchase. They had met off Snapchat, a popular social media app.
No injuries occurred and an arrest has not yet been made.
