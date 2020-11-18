Police say that a robbery suspect is on the loose after a drug deal went bad on Avenue M in Huntsville Tuesday afternoon.
Reports state that the unknown suspect was attempting to purchase marijuana at an outdoor location in the 2500 block of Avenue M. They say that as the drug dealer was waiting, the suspect jumped out of his vehicle and forced the victim to handover the substance along with his phone by use of physical force.
Anyone with information on the robbery is encouraged to contact HPD at 936-291-5480 or the Walker County/ Huntsville Crime Stoppers at 936-294-9494.
