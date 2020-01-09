Local police are asking for the public’s help to find a pickup truck involved in a hit-and-run on Col. Etheridge Boulevard Wednesday afternoon.
The incident happened in the 1300 block of the popular Huntsville road around 3:30 p.m.
The Huntsville Police Department says that the victim was riding in a car with the suspect on the way to Walmart when an argument got heated and he requested to get out of the vehicle.
Officers say that as the victim was walking away, the suspect began to rev his engine, before hitting the victim on the side with the vehicle and fleeing the scene. Police say the victim was bleeding from his mouth and taken to Huntsville Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.
“The victim only knew the suspect by his first name, but we have a suspect in mind,” HPD Lt. Curt Landrum said. “We will keep investigating and hopefully get him into custody.”
If you know anything about this accident, please contact HPD at 936-291-5480. You may remain anonymous with tips by contacting Crime Stoppers at 936-294-9494.
